No Cowboys to Watch On Sunday

by Brandon Williams
(Maybe that’s a good thing). The Texans have a home game on Sunday, so Cowboys fans will have to find another option when it comes to watching their team attempt to snap their losing skid when they visit their longtime NFC East rivals in Washington.

Sunday: The Texans host the Titans at noon. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys at Commanders game will not be seen live locally as the Texans are at home and NFL rules keep the local city from hosting two games simultaneously when said local team is at home.

Monday: Boys’ basketball play has Houston Milby at state-ranked La Marque at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the girls’ basketball schedule has Texas City at Clear Falls at 10 am, Clear Springs at North Shore, and state-ranked Hitchcock at Houston Sterling at 1 pm. Christian Home School Ministries at state-ranked Friendswood start at 1:30 pm.

Tuesday: The girls’ basketball schedule tips off with Galena Park at Texas City at 2:30 pm, followed by Santa Fe at Clear Creek at 7:00 pm. Dickinson at Hightower begins at 7:30 pm.

The boys’ basketball day starts with Santa Fe at state-ranked La Marque at noon, followed by Clear Creek at Ball, Houston Memorial at Clear Springs, and state-ranked Dickinson at Texas City at 1 pm. Clear Falls at state-ranked Friendswood begins at 7 pm. Clear Brook is at the OTR Thanksgiving Throwdown Classic at Stafford.

The Rockets visit the Timberwolves at 7 pm. Space City Home Network begins at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

