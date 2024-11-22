Galveston Wind Turbine Imports Picking Up

Blades Bound For $5B Wind Project in New Mexico

Wind turbine shipments are picking up at the Port of Galveston, with hundreds of imported blades and tower pieces bound for a $5 billion wind farm being built in New Mexico. This year through October, the port has imported 979 wind pieces totaling more than 32,000 tons, with eight more ships scheduled through the end of the year. Activity is expected to remain strong through 2025.

“We’ve been able to attract more wind business because we have the skilled labor, transportation infrastructure and proximity to an interstate highway,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “Offloading, moving and transporting these huge pieces takes specialized skills and equipment.”

Galveston has long been a preferred port for wind turbine importers due to its skilled labor, rail and highway access, and optimum clearances for the components, some almost 250 feet long. A typical shipment fills a cargo laydown area equal to 7 ½ football fields.

The blades are being transported largely by rail, with some by truck, to the SunZia Wind project. It will be the largest wind farm in the U.S., with 900 turbines across Lincoln, San Miguel and Torrance counties in central New Mexico.

Waterfront workers are moving blades as long as 75.7 meters (248.4 feet), the largest wind pieces to come across Galveston docks since the port began handling wind turbine pieces in the early 2000s. The port worked with the city of Galveston and the Texas Department of Transportation to modify the turn onto the Interstate 45 feeder road to accommodate trucks carrying the larger blades.

The port and its stevedore tenants saw an opportunity to capture new wind business after federal tax incentives authorized in 2022 spurred more wind imports.

The port has been able to attract the new wind cargo business by authorizing additional cargo acreage for its Foreign Trade Zone in 2023 to accommodate its expanding wind turbine import business. The port can now designate an additional 23 acres between piers 34 and 41 within its West Port Cargo Complex to stimulate new business.

The port also is investing more than $90 million to expand and improve the cargo complex. The port will add about 30 acres and a 1,424-foot-long berth by filling two slips and demolishing a decommissioned grain elevator. The first phase of construction began in summer 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Located at the entrance to Galveston Bay and the Houston Ship Channel, the Port of Galveston has been a thriving maritime commercial center since 1825. The port will celebrate its 200th anniversary next year. Just 45 minutes from open seas, the 840-acre port has infrastructure and assets to serve growing cruise, cargo and commercial businesses.

The port is the fourth most popular cruise home port in the U.S. The port also leases and maintains a wide range of cargo facilities on the deep-water Galveston Harbor, which is ranked among the top 40 busiest U.S. cargo waterways. The Galveston Wharves is a self-sustaining city entity whose mission is to generate and reinvest port revenues to benefit the Galveston community with economic growth, jobs and sales tax revenues.