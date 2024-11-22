Home News Congress Man Weber Joining Up with The Smithsonian For a Possible Juneteenth Museum in Galveston
Congress Man Weber Joining Up with The Smithsonian For a Possible Juneteenth Museum in Galveston

by Publisher
On November 20 Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) introduced the Juneteenth Museum Act of 2024. This legislation directs the Smithsonian Institution to explore options for establishing a museum dedicated to Juneteenth in collaboration with Galveston and Texas officials. The study will evaluate potential locations in Galveston, Texas, and report recommendations to Congress.

“Juneteenth is an important chapter in our nation’s history, and it was right here in Galveston, Texas, where this historic day was first recognized. It’s a moment that symbolizes freedom, resilience, and the enduring spirit of America,” said Rep. Weber. “There is no better place to explore the option of a museum to honor that legacy, ensuring future generations understand the true significance of that day in 1865. We owe it to those who came before us to preserve this history and celebrate how far we’ve come. I’m proud to lead this effort and work with leaders and community members of Galveston to make this vision a reality.”

“Today, we celebrate the filing of the Juneteenth Museum Act of 2024 by Rep. Randy Weber as a major milestone in the community’s quest to create a Juneteenth museum in Galveston,” said Galveston Mayor Craig Brown. “We are grateful to Rep. Weber for seeking the resource of the Smithsonian Institution and for his support and leadership on this initiative. Passage of the Juneteenth Museum Act of 2024 will initiate an instrumental partnership with the Smithsonian Institution that can open the door for federal funding to complete a two-year study and potentially include a Galveston Juneteenth Museum as an annex of this prestigious national institution. The passage of the Juneteenth Museum Act of 2024 will provide the City of Galveston, and the historic locations where General Order No. 3 was read and distributed, with the federal resources and guidance needed for the perpetual national memorialization of Juneteenth.”

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, slavery officially ended in the United States. Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and delivered General Order No. 3, proclaiming: “The people are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property…”

This historic moment marked the final chapter of emancipation in America. On October 24, 2024, the City of Galveston City Council officially endorsed this effort led by Rep. Weber.

Celebrations of Juneteenth began in Galveston and spread throughout Texas and other Southern states. In recent years Juneteenth became a celebration in all regions of the nation. But it was not recognized as a federal holiday until June 2021.

The117th US Congress enacted the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act and President Joe Biden signed the law into action. Thereby declaring Juneteenth, a federal holiday.  

Read the Juneteenth Museum bill here.

Original co-sponsors for the museum bill include: Reps. Henry Cuellar (TX-28), Michael McCaul (TX-10), John Carter (TX-31), and Kay Granger (TX-12), and Al Green (TX-9).

