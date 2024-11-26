TEXAS A&M’S SPACE INSTITUTE TO OPEN AT JSC’S EXPLORATION PARK

By Richard Tew/Contributing writer for The Post Newspaper

Friday saw a ground-breaking ceremony for the new Texas A&M University Space Institute to be located on southeast corner of the Johnson Space Center’s sprawling campus located on NASA Parkway in Clear Lake.

The ceremony ushers in a new chapter in the space center’s history with new private partner businesses and institutions who will soon to be calling part of some 240 acres of land home.

Back in March of this year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited JSC to announce the launch of the Texas Space Commission along with the Texas Aerospace Research and the Space Economy Consortium.

According to a press release on the NASA.gov website Abbott said the new entities would promote innovation in the fields of space exploration, commercial aerospace, including by identifying research and development opportunities.

JSC Director Vanessa Wyche welcomed the new Texas Space Commission and the opportunities it will bring to the field of space research and space exploration.

“We are so excited for what the Texas Space Commission will bring to the state of Texas and the flourishing aerospace industry here,” Wyche said. “With continued investment in the region, the Texas economy will benefit significantly from the ancillary job creation and growth resulting from new aerospace companies in the state,” said Wyche via a press release.

NASA’s website says Texas A&M’s new space institute campus is being funded through the State of Texas through a $200 million investment and will focus on civilian, defense and commercial space missions. The campus will feature the world’s largest lunar and Mars surface simulation facility along with high bay laboratories and multi-functional project rooms.

Online reports indicate the Texas A&M’s campus will span some 32 acres.

NASA is leasing a part of it’s land in order to expand their private/public initiatives through the commercial space program.

“NASA is leasing the 240-acre Exploration Park to create facilities that enable a collaborative development environment, increase commercial access, and enhance the United States’ commercial competitiveness in the space and aerospace industries,” said the press release.

Texas A&M’s space institute is set to open in the Summer of 2026.

Photo: Land at the The Johnson Space Center campus will soon be home to the Texas A&M University Space Institute. NASA photo.