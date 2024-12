Renee will fill the position of Director of Membership Engagement.

Renee’s strong background in sales, management, business development and Customer Service will lend itself to this newly incorporated position. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Dickinson Independent School District Foundation for the Future.

Renee is a Dickinson resident along with her two sons and husband, Jessie.

Welcome to the Chamber, Renee, glad you are part of the team!