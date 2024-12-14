Dear Readers, several years ago the Lord asked me to write down this message from Him to each individual heart who reads it. A personal reminder of how valuable you are to God and written entirely from scripture. You may not feel or see any worth in your self right now, other’s may not value your life but there is an old saying, “one man’s trash is another Man’s treasure.” Hmmm, I wonder if they took that from scripture?

“Again, the kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and hid; and for joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.”

You, are that treasure.

A letter came for you ….

My Beloved,

Be still and know that I am God.

I knew and planned for you before the foundation of the world. I formed your

inward parts, I covered you in your mother’s womb, you are fearfully and

wonderfully made.

In truth, I saw your substance, being yet unformed. And in My book they were

all written, the days fashioned for you, when as yet there were none of them.

I know your thoughts from afar off. I am acquainted with all your ways.

My thoughts are precious about you. If you should count them, they would be

more in number than the sand.

Trust in Me with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In

all your ways acknowledge me and I shall direct your paths.

For I know the plans I have for you Beloved, plans to prosper you and not to

harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

I am the everlasting God, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth, I

neither faint nor grow weary. My understanding is unsearchable. I give power to

the weak, and to those who have no might I increase their strength.

So fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your

God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My

righteous right hand.

Do not forget my benefits. When you called and believed on Jesus’ name and

repented, I forgave you of every sin. I have healed all of your diseases. I have

redeemed your life from destruction.

How can I do this?

Be still and know that I am God, and with Me all things are possible so be

assured that it has already been done. This promise of an abundant life is a

covenant between you and I. It is sealed with the blood of My own dear Son, His

name is Jesus. Hear Him! He is the only way, the truth and life, there is no

other way to Me, and eternal life but through Him.

When I sent my Son to die in your place, I held nothing back from you

Beloved. I gave you My everything!

And just as I raised My Son from the dead, I can raise you up and give you new

life in Him.

If you think I am TAKING life from you or someone you have loved …

it is a lie! It is the thief (Satan) who comes only to steal, kill and destroy,

I have sent My Son so that you would have life, and have it more abundantly.

Please know that I did not spare My own Son, but instead I delivered Him up

for you, how shall I not with Him also freely give you all things?

You must resist these lies that I allow sicknesses and sorrows to come upon

you, instead remember that you are living in a fallen world, and Satan can disguise

himself as an angel of light.

That is why it is My desire for you to be still and know that I am God so

that you will not be deceived and you will know how to resist.

Be still from busy schedules, be still from TV, cell phones and computers. Be

still from even family and friends for more than just a moment. I am calling

you. Be quiet and listen and you will hear My still small voice. Keep drawing

near to Me even if you don’t feel My presence immediately. I love you more than

you can imagine.

I am the great I AM. And My Son is the King of kings, the Lord of lords, the

Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace, the Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and

the End, who is and who was and who is to come. The Lamb of God. The Almighty!

My Son Jesus, is the only way to the Father, and Beloved, it is My heart desire for you to be still, and know … Me.

