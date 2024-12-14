In Our Prayers 

December 3

Marcus Ynfante

December 4

Lucien Walker, Jr.

December 5

Sherman Argo

Frank Kelemen, Jr.

December 6

William Mitcham

David Boudreaux

Tyler Jackson

December 7

Don Taylor

December 8

Darlene Hutchinson

December 9

Christopher Adams

Lawrence Atkins

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.