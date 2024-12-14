Home News Bettencourt’s “Sensible 4” for Public Education Enhancements Garners Bipartisan Support!
News

Bettencourt’s “Sensible 4” for Public Education Enhancements Garners Bipartisan Support!

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

These “Sensible 4” bills are aimed to improve student pathways and provide the best education in Texas
Austin, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), pre-filed bills deemed the “Sensible 4” for Public
Education, ahead of the 89th Legislative Session which begins on January 14, 2025. These bills are aimed
at improving special education, which is a huge issue for the families of students with disabilities,
authorizing the continuation of virtual and hybrid education programs to fit students’ needs, equipping
students and parents with the knowledge, and empowering schools with tools to address truancy, and
ensuring the safety of our students in their educational settings. The first three bills of the “Sensible 4” for
Public Education are bills refiled that passed the Senate, but not the House in the previous 88th legislative
session, and they have up to six joint authors each. The special education (SPED) bill will have a
substantial fiscal note when it is scored officially in the 89th legislative session.
“We are going to streamline SPED, restart civil truancy procedures, improve virtual education, and
improve campus safety with my ‘Sensible 4’ bills for public education. Proud these have garnered
significant bipartisan support with at least six joint authors each, including Senate Education
Committee Chairman, Brandon Creighton,” Stated Senator Bettencourt.
The following 4 bills that make up Senator Bettencourt’s “Sensible 4” for Public Education package include:

  1. SB 568 will dramatically improve Special Education in Texas and start a service intensity-based
    formula for SPED funding. (8 Joint Authors)
  2. SB 569 will enable public school districts and charter schools to offer virtual and more options to
    family and student demand for approaches that fit learners’ unique needs. (6 Joint Authors)
  3. SB 570 will empower schools to address truancy issues civilly again. This requires school
    districts to establish and implement an attendance policy. (8 Joint Authors)
  4. SB 571 will expand the safety mechanisms in place through the Do-Not-Hire registry to include
    contractors who would be physically present at an instructional facility. (7 Joint Authors)
    “The Texas Senate stands ready to lead on education reforms next session—and I look forward to
    working with Senator Bettencourt to advance his legislation and get it to Governor Abbott’s desk
    in 2025,” said the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Brandon Creighton.
    “I’m proud that a strong group of bipartisan Texas Senators including Creighton, Menendez,
    Paxton, Parker, Flores, Middleton, West, and Zaffirini have supported me as joint authors on
    different bills in this “Sensible 4” for Public Education package. Education has been one of my
    priorities since being elected to office and appointed to the Senate Committee on Education in
    2015 by Lt. Gov Dan Patrick. I’m hopeful these bills will give every student the best education in
    Texas that we can provide!“ concluded Senator Bettencourt.
    Senator Bettencourt plans to file additional new legislation before the 89th Legislative Session begins.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Galveston County’s Rich History Unveiled in a New Book

Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Manufacturers of Toxic PFAS “Forever Chemicals” for...

Phelan drops bid for speaker; no clear winner yet

December 2024

Nationwide Injunction Blocks Unconstitutional Law That Imposed Massive Costs on Small Businesses

Deportation vow alarms construction industry

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close