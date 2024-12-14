Home Education It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!
It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

by Publisher
Apply Now for a Unique Scholarship Opportunity

The Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ is accepting scholarship applications from eligible third through ninth graders who are beneficiaries of a contract in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF), the state’s prepaid college tuition plan, and whose families have an adjusted gross income of $120,000 or less.

Match the Promise encourages families to save for college by supplementing their contributions to the TTPF. The scholarships are awarded in the form of TTPF tuition units and can be used for undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental schools.

Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $2,000 at today’s prices. Top-scoring recipients can also receive a one-time grant of tuition units worth $3,000 at today’s prices.

Applicants can apply through Dec. 31, 2024, by using our online application system or downloading an application form to mail.* Families may also enroll in the TTPF during this time if they haven’t already done so.**

To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a short career essay of 200 to 300 words and meet other requirements. If approved, families will have until Aug. 31, 2025, to meet the contribution requirement of the scholarship program by contributing a minimum of $50 to the student’s TTPF account.

The foundation will match up to $500 of participant tuition unit purchases, with family incomes of $75,000 or less receiving a 4-to-1 match worth up to $2,000 and family incomes of $75,001 to $120,000 receiving a 2-to-1 match worth up to $1,000. The 12 applicants who score the highest will receive a one-time grant worth $3,000, which doesn’t have a matching component.

Register for our next webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 11, noon-1:30 p.m. CT to learn about the Match the Promise Foundation and Texas Tuition Promise Fund.

Find more information about the scholarship program at MatchThePromise.org. You also may email us or call us at 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570, for additional information.

* Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria and minimum contribution requirements apply. Applications submitted by mail must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31, 2024.

** Residency restrictions apply.

