This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Broos and Pringle.

Give a big hell to Broos (A039155), a neutered male Domestic Short Hair with a black and white coat.  Broos is around 4 years old and Combo Negative for FeLV and FIV.  He is outgoing and loves attention.  Pause to say hello or take his picture and he is up and at the front to greet you!  Broos is well-mannered, curious and eager to make friends.  He once had a home and is hoping to find a new family soon.  Stop in, ask for Broos, get acquainted, and see if this grown-up gentleman kitty is the one for you.  Broos is waiting!

Meet Pringle (A038940), an 8 month old Husky with boundless energy and a playful spirit. He’s new to the adoption floor and already turning heads with his striking looks and goofy personality. Pringle loves to run, jump, and explore—he’s always ready for an adventure. If you’re looking for a young, active pup to keep up with your lifestyle, Pringle’s your guy. Swing by to meet him and see if he’s the perfect fit for your family!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Broos and Pringle will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Dec 24th – Dec 28th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

