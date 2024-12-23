Home NewsLifestyleAdvice Help! My Google Play account is frozen and it won’t refund my $115
Advice

Help! My Google Play account is frozen and it won’t refund my $115

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

lustration by Dustin Elliott

Arjun Chhabra’s Google Play account is frozen because the company suspects him of fraudulent activity. Can he recover the $115 he spent?

Q: I purchased $115 in Google Play gift cards to use in their app store. Google keeps flagging my account as fraudulent.

Google asked for a bank statement, credit card statement or cell phone bill dated within the last four months, or a photo of the credit or debit card associated with my account. 

I’ve sent the information. Google then sends me a message that everything has been resolved, but when I try to log in to use my credits, I can’t.

I’ve updated the address and payment information and name, I’ve reverified all my payment methods multiple times and I am still stuck in the same situation.

 After a month of back-and-forth, I am no closer to getting the credits usable or refunded. Can you help me? — Arjun Chhabra, Burtonsville, Md.

A: Google shouldn’t have frozen your account, since none of your transactions were fraudulent. And once you verified your identity — several times — it should have released your funds.

So what happened? I called Google to find out. A representative explained that Google looks for patterns that suggest fraudulent behavior, such as large or small amounts of money being transferred or a pattern of purchases. Your online behavior triggered one of those fraud detection algorithms. 

“Protecting our users against fraud is a top priority for us,” the representative explained. “When we suspect suspicious activity, we may prevent any further transactions until the issue has been resolved in order to protect the user.”

I can understand disabling your account until you can prove you made the transactions. But how many times do you have to prove it? A look at your paper trail — and by the way, nice job on keeping all your correspondence with Google — shows the company repeatedly asking for your ID and account information. You supplied that information repeatedly.

But what happened next is even more frustrating. Google claimed that it had fixed the problem, but hadn’t. I’m not quite sure how that could have happened, but you have it in writing.

A brief, polite email to one of the Google customer service managers I list on my consumer advocacy site might have helped. My Google contact also offered another option.

“We have a team of agents who work to ensure our users’ questions and concerns are handled in a timely manner. Users who believe their issue wasn’t resolved to their satisfaction can request an escalation,” she told me.

After I asked Google to review your case it released the $115 — this time, for real.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (https://elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at https://elliottadvocacy.org/help/

© 2024 Christopher Elliott.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

It’s not all about the Feds: state and local policymakers have a...

Cooler weather coming to The Texas Gulf Coast Region

They moved my wheelchair-accessible seats at a Springsteen concert. Can I get...

What Are Social Security-Related Scams?

My Whirlpool washer is too loud! Can you help me get it...

My Motorola phone freezes up. Why can’t I get this fixed?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close