Things are not always the way they seem

For many years I’ve had the privilege to visit those in jails, prisons, hospitals, recovery centers, and nursing homes, as I truly enjoy spending time with all people. In nursing homes, I sing, teach Bible studies, and appreciate hearing about their former lives. The Lord has allowed me to make some precious friendships and I want to share with you about a lovely lady who after a devastating stroke was no longer independent and is now in a comfortable setting where she is well taken care of. I love talking with her and a while back in the middle of one of her stories we discovered that long ago she was actually my mother’s next-door neighbor and as children, they played together. What were the odds of that? Anyway, I love her positive and upbeat personality and how kind and thoughtful she is. She never married and lived a simple life of working and being a devoted member of her church where she sang in the choir for over fifty years.



Barbara is intelligent with a clever sense of humor, and it warms my heart to watch her laugh. Recently she experienced a life-changing event that has caused me to do some serious thinking about the mission of every Christian. Within our conversations about God, it had not crossed my mind to be concerned about her spiritual condition. I felt confident she was a Christian and was ready to live with Jesus forever. However, a couple of weeks ago, another minister visited this facility and brought a salvation message, and in closing, he simply asked if anyone would like to accept Christ as their personal Savior and be born again. Barbara said a strange feeling of concern and guilt washed over her and later that evening she began to experience sorrow and conviction. The next week, the minister returned and prayed with her, and through God’s mercy, she received Jesus as her Lord.



When I came to see her, she was glowing with joy and excitement and said with all the years of going to church she could not remember anyone ever mentioning how Jesus came to redeem and save us. She told about being sprinkled when she was a little girl as a traditional formality and had never seriously felt the Holy Spirit revealing her need to accept Christ into her heart. So at 78 years old, she has now responded to God’s invitation, and with childlike faith, her spiritual eyes are open. I’m so grateful to the Lord that she received Him before it was too late. After I left, I was concerned about my lack of discernment for not recognizing her need to be born again, and today I wonder how many individuals are living the same emotional pretense?



We read in the New Testament about the Pharisees and notice they were highly respected for keeping the law, going to church, and having religious knowledge, but yet in John chapter eight, Jesus “knew” they did not really know God at all. They were just going through the motions of religious legalism. There are several accounts where Christ confronted the religious leaders and explained that good works mean nothing unless a person becomes born again through God’s gift of atonement. We all want to hear about going to heaven but many refuse to associate eternal life with being in a literal covenant with God. Yes, salvation is free because of God’s grace but it’s our responsibility to realize that we can only enjoy a personal relationship with Him when we are ransomed by the blood of Jesus. Those of us who have been declared righteous are commissioned to boldly tell others about why Jesus went to the cross and to share the entire process of how God invites everyone to be spiritually transformed into a new creation.



I’m learning that encouraging and comforting others is truly a much-needed blessing but let us pray for spiritual sensitivity so that we might be be an alert messenger who is not presumptuous or embarrassed to witness to someone even if they have been a church member all their life. Things are not always the way they seem. It’s never too late to be forgiven, delivered, and transformed into a child of God as He is always drawing people by His love because He wants to rescue everyone from their sins and does not want to see anyone perish. Christ was born to die so that all who believe in Him can be saved. I pray that all is well with your soul today.

