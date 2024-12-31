Venison Chili

Ingredients

Serves 6-8

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 lbs venison

Salt & pepper (to taste)

2 poblano peppers, stemmed and diced

½ large onion, chopped

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 ½ tablespoons ancho chile powder

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper (or to taste depending on how much spice you like!)

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon oregano

1 can black beans

1 can chili beans

1 can canned diced tomatoes

2 cups game stock or chicken broth

Brown the venison on medium-high heat with a smidge of the vegetable oil, just enough to swirl around the Dutch oven/large cast iron. The oil/fat from the meat will keep the rest from sticking (if using venison with no fat mixed in, note that it will be much leaner).

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

When venison is browned, transfer to another bowl and set aside.

Add the remaining oil, reduce to medium heat, add the poblanos and the onion. Stir often and cook until soft.

Raise the heat to medium-high and add the garlic, ancho chile powder, cayenne pepper, cumin, and oregano and cook, stirring constantly for a minute.

Add the beans, tomatoes, stock, and venison back into the pan. Stir until combined and then bring to a simmer. Cook, partially covered, stirring occasionally, for 2 hours.

Serve with whatever fixins you like, cheese, sour cream, onions, corn chips, etc.