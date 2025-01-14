Home NewsCommunityArt Land Commissioner Buckingham Kicks Off
Land Commissioner Buckingham Kicks Off

by Publisher
29th Annual Treasures of the Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest

AUSTIN—Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is thrilled to kick off the 29th Annual Treasures of the Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest supported by the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) Adopt-A-Beach Program. All public, private, and homeschooled Texas kindergarten through sixth-grade students are invited to participate in the contest. Students’ artwork should illustrate why the Texas coast is important or special to each student. 

“As someone who grew up near the Texas coast and lived on Galveston Island for over a decade, promoting the preservation of our beautiful Texas beaches is a top priority for me at the Texas General Land Office,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The Treasures of the Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest helps the GLO’s Adopt-A-Beach program ensure a brighter future for our coast by asking students to creatively reflect on why they love our beautiful beaches. I have enjoyed seeing the artwork of talented young Texans through this annual contest and look forward to reviewing this year’s incredible creations!”

