Land Commissioner Buckingham Encourages Volunteers to Sign Up for the 2025 Adopt-A-Beach Winter Cleanups in South Texas

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced that registration is open for volunteers to sign up to participate in the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) Adopt-A-Beach 2025 Winter Beach Cleanups: February 7th on South Padre Island and February 8th in the Coastal Bend.

“The Texas coast was my home for over a decade and as Texas Land Commissioner, preserving our coastline for wildlife and for future generations to love and enjoy is a crucial part of my mission to protect Texas,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “Adopt-A-Beach Winter Cleanups are smaller events than our biannual coastwide cleanups, but they are no less vital to our goal of the keeping Texas beaches clean. I would like to thank last year’s incredible volunteers who showed up despite challenging weather to remove 4.1 tons of trash from the coast. I encourage Texans to sign up for this year’s Winter Cleanups and help make South Texas beaches even more beautiful!”

This year’s sponsors include Valero, SLB, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, ExxonMobil, Texas Coastal Management Program, NOAA, Wild Spirit Wild Places, SESCO Cement, and MTC Management and Training Corporation.

During last year’s Adopt-A-Beach Winter Cleanups, 600 volunteers picked up 8,208 pounds of trash from Texas beaches. This tremendous effort helped further the GLO mission to preserve Texas’ shoreline for recreational use and protect its crucial marine habitats for wildlife.

The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, 587,789 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.

