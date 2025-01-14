Meet The Artists

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Nia Cultural Center on the Strand in Galveston is a brightly lit art gallery where you will find a positive environment in which to enjoy art created by Black artists and art that highlights the history of Black people in America.

Six artists had their artwork on display at the center Saturday evening during the first ArtWalk of 2025 and their work will continue to be on display throughout January.

The only male artist whose work is displayed at the center this month is that of Vernon Simmons of Houston.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years.

“The U.S. military broadened my horizons,” Vernon said. “I learned that it takes all kinds of people to make this world go around.”

He grew up in Houston and had not never ventured outside of Texas until he joined the Air Force in 1972. His time serving our country took him to Turkey, Korea and Japan, along with some duty stations in the United States.

He reported that upon his discharge from the Air Force, friends encouraged him to finish his bachelor’s degree in art at Texas Southern University. He had started his degree but left it to join the military.

Reyna Nicole is another artist participating in the center’s 2025 gallery. On Saturday, she delighted visitors to the event with her work. She was a 2021 featured artist in The Post Newspaper. Reyna continues with her beautiful smile to create commissioned work, along with works that express her artistic vision.

She has moved off the island and now resides in La Marque, and she has added to her family. Her husband Marcus and their very young son, Blake were both with her for her showing at ArtWalk.

Pamela J Moore was a third artist showing her work at ArtWalk. She is a Dallas-area artist who focuses her work on the human face.

“I’m impressed by people, and I like to embrace the differences in people’s faces,” Pamala said.

She creates pencil drawings or graphite paintings. She explained that graphite painting is done with shaved graphite that is painted on with a paint brush. Looking closely at her work, you can notice the subtle difference between the two techniques.

Houston artist and former art teacher, Elizabeth Montgomery-Shelton also contributed to the night’s ArtWalk with her sculptured masks.

Her public art showings date back to the early 1970s.

She is a 1970 graduate of Texas Southern University and though she has earned a quiet retirement after 35 years of teaching and creating art, Elizabeth continues to share her work with the world.

“I keep doing it to keep my mind from worldly things,” Elizabeth said.” It brings peace and joy to me.”

She also continues to create art because she hopes her work will bring peace and joy to others.

A Texas City High School graduate of 2009, ArtWalk participant Amber Donald creates pieces that have a positive vibe. In many of her pieces, she includes an inspirational message. Her paintings have a youthful feeling that aligns well with her goals.

“The generation behind us needs encouragement from the older generations,” Amber said.

She aspires to be a teacher in the future. For now she is a full-time artist who crafts colorful, upbeat art with a young audience in mind.

Also on display at the center is a collection of photographs by Sarah Bird. The collection features Black American cowboys and will be on display through March 8. Her collection at the gallery according to Sam Collins is sponsored by Sheridin Lorenz.

Beyond hosting art in a gallery space, Nia Cultural Center is an organization that honors, celebrates and empowers the brilliance of the Black community’s legacy of excellence and joy in the past, the present and the future. This mission is carried out through numerous community events and through educational programs.

The center was founded in 1992 by Sue Johnson, who continues to serve as executive director.

If you would like to learn more about Nia Cultural Center, you can do so at https://niacultural.org/