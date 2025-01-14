Welcome Into ArtWalk 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Ed

Galveston’s art district jumped into the new year with its first ArtWalk on Saturday. Despite the chilly weather, attendees and artists were out and about enjoying an evening of art.

There has been an expansion in the schedule of Galveston’s ArtWalks that allows for more evenings of art and socializing with artists, musicians and friends. As of January 2025, Galveston will hold ArtWalk every month on the second Saturday.

The voice of Lillie Parish-Little greeted guests Saturday as they climbed the stairs to the Nia Cultural Center where the work of Black American artists was and will continue to be featured. Lillie serves as the greater for ArtWalk evenings, and she also volunteers at the 1894 Grand Opera House by greeting people.

“I’m a people person. I’m outgoing, and that’s my gift as a volunteer,” Lillie explained.

Born in Galveston, Lillie is a 1968 graduate of Ball High School, and she remembers voting for Jimmy Carter back in 1976.

“Jimmy Carter was the first president I voted for after high school,” Lillie expressed.

President Carter served as President of the United States from January 20, 1977 to January 20, 1981. His life spanned an entire century. Born October 21st, 1924, he died on December 29, 2024.

Via live broadcast, as did many other Americans, Lillie spent the past week attending ceremonies that honored President Carter after his death.

Not only is Lillie’s the first voice you will hear when you enter Nia Cultural Center during ArtWalk, her sweet voice will be the one to bid you farewell and wish you a safe and pleasant rest of your evening.

Honoring African American ancestral heritage was on the agenda for the center’s participation in the inaugural ArtWalk of 2025. Lawanda Hardeman Ward shared a brief history lesson at the center.

Following Lawanda’s presentation, attendees and artists were led outside. Under the velvety, dark sky, the guests gathered around the Texas Historical Commission marker that commemorates Juneteenth.

Galveston musician, Curtis Gillins provided a live percussion performance and engaged the attendees in playing and learning more about the percussion instruments that have long been part of African culture and continue to bring musical joy to people today.

The January 2025 ArtWalk, an evening of art and artists, of meeting people and sipping — water for me, but wine was available — was a blissful experience after a week of staying inside on account of the winter weather that brought below-normal temperatures to the region.