Hitchcock’s girls’ powerlifting team got their 2025 season off to a strong start by winning a meet they hosted on Thursday. The Bulldogs will next compete on January 30.
Hitchcock’s girls’ powerlifting team
52
Hitchcock’s girls’ powerlifting team got their 2025 season off to a strong start by winning a meet they hosted on Thursday. The Bulldogs will next compete on January 30.
Hitchcock’s girls’ powerlifting team got their 2025 season off to a strong start by winning a meet they hosted on Thursday. The Bulldogs will next compete on January 30.