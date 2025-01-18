Mother Nature Could Put Chill into Schedule

In case you didn’t know, it’s going to get very cold beginning Sunday. The temps could also bring snow, which could lead to the postponement of what will be a usually busy schedule.

Sunday: No games scheduled.

Monday: The Rockets host the surprising Pistons for a Martin Luther King Jr matinee. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show, followed by the game starting at 1 PM.

Tuesday: Boys’ soccer takes to the pitch with Ball at Strake Jesuit, Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Falls at Deer Park, and Texas City at Dayton all starting at 7:30 PM.

The girls’ soccer schedule begins at 6 PM as Friendswood visits Lumberton, followed at 7:30 PM by Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Deer Park at Clear Falls, and Iowa Colony at Texas City.

The boys’ basketball slate has La Porte at Ball, state-ranked Friendswood at Texas City, Wharton at state-ranked La Marque, and Iowa Colony at Santa Fe at 7 PM. State-ranked Hitchcock at Hempstead starts at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Ball at La Porte and La Marque at Wharton each start at 6 PM. State-ranked Hitchcock at Hempstead begins at 6:15 PM, while Santa Fe at Iowa Colony and Texas City at Friendswood start at 7 PM.