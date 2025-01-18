Home NewsGeneral Mother Nature Could Put Chill into Schedule
General

Mother Nature Could Put Chill into Schedule

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

In case you didn’t know, it’s going to get very cold beginning Sunday. The temps could also bring snow, which could lead to the postponement of what will be a usually busy schedule.

Sunday: No games scheduled.

Monday: The Rockets host the surprising Pistons for a Martin Luther King Jr matinee. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show, followed by the game starting at 1 PM.

Tuesday: Boys’ soccer takes to the pitch with Ball at Strake Jesuit, Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Falls at Deer Park, and Texas City at Dayton all starting at 7:30 PM.

The girls’ soccer schedule begins at 6 PM as Friendswood visits Lumberton, followed at 7:30 PM by Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Deer Park at Clear Falls, and Iowa Colony at Texas City.

The boys’ basketball slate has La Porte at Ball, state-ranked Friendswood at Texas City, Wharton at state-ranked La Marque, and Iowa Colony at Santa Fe at 7 PM. State-ranked Hitchcock at Hempstead starts at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Ball at La Porte and La Marque at Wharton each start at 6 PM. State-ranked Hitchcock at Hempstead begins at 6:15 PM, while Santa Fe at Iowa Colony and Texas City at Friendswood start at 7 PM.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Hitchcock’s girls’ powerlifting team

DEAR FRANKIE-The Boyfriend

It’s Official: Galveston County Has a New Sheriff 

All in the Family

A Village Keeper Serves in Many Way

Holiday Hoops Clinic for grades 2-6 Thursday, January 2

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close