Home News Reps. Weber, Higgins, Hunt Introduce Legislation to Overturn Biden Drilling Ban
News

Reps. Weber, Higgins, Hunt Introduce Legislation to Overturn Biden Drilling Ban

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Randy Weber (TX-14), Clay Higgins (LA-3), and Wesley Hunt (TX-38) introduced H.R. 513, the Offshore Lands Authorities Act, which overturns Biden’s recent offshore drilling ban and creates a new process for withdrawals for future leasing determinations.

“From day one, Joe Biden has been on a crusade to kill offshore oil and gas, ignoring the livelihoods and energy needs of hardworking Americans,” said Rep. Weber. “Now, in the eleventh hour, he’s digging in his heels, shoving an offshore oil ban down the throats of the American people—people who have made it crystal clear they reject this administration’s full-throttle assault on affordable, reliable energy. Enabling President Trump authority to reverse Biden’s reckless policies is not just a necessity—it’s essential for restoring America’s energy strength and securing our future.”

“For decades, Democrats have opposed the American oil and gas industry. Their policies have increased costs for our families and threatened American energy jobs,” said Rep. Higgins. “The disastrous term of Biden is over, and his drilling ban will not stand. Our legislation protects American energy production, restores Congressional oversight, and places guardrails on future land withdrawals.”

“For the past four years, Biden has crushed Americans’ access to affordable, abundant energy,” said Rep. Hunt. “This legislation blocks Biden’s last attempt to destroy offshore oil and gas production. With President Trump’s mandate to Make America Great Again, Congress must lead—and this is just the beginning.”

 
The Offshore Lands Authorities Act would:

  • Revoke previous presidential memoranda and executive orders that removed 625 million acres for offshore energy development.
  • Limit withdrawals to under 100,000 acres in total or contiguous with any other withdrawal and set an expiration after 20 years.
  • Requires geological, economic, and security assessments for future withdrawals.
  • Requires Congressional approval if a President cumulatively withdraws more than 500,000 acres.
  • Make withdrawals subject to a Congressional Review Act (CRA) like mechanism, giving Congress the authority to review and potentially overturn future withdrawals.
  • Provide stability and predictability for energy producers by ensuring future withdrawals do not contradict an approved Five-Year Offshore Oil and Gas Leasing Program.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

TEXAS CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT Office of the Chief of Police

2024 Property Tax Deadline Looms

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures $7.4 Billion Settlement With Purdue Pharma and...

Commissioner Dawn Buckingham Urges DOJ to Once Again Reject Fake Claims of...

Hegar releases biennial revenue forecast

Stay Safe in Cold Weather: Tips to Prevent Hypothermia, Cold-Related Injuries, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close