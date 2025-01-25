Reps. Weber, Higgins, Hunt Introduce Legislation to Overturn Biden Drilling Ban

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Randy Weber (TX-14), Clay Higgins (LA-3), and Wesley Hunt (TX-38) introduced H.R. 513, the Offshore Lands Authorities Act, which overturns Biden’s recent offshore drilling ban and creates a new process for withdrawals for future leasing determinations.

“From day one, Joe Biden has been on a crusade to kill offshore oil and gas, ignoring the livelihoods and energy needs of hardworking Americans,” said Rep. Weber. “Now, in the eleventh hour, he’s digging in his heels, shoving an offshore oil ban down the throats of the American people—people who have made it crystal clear they reject this administration’s full-throttle assault on affordable, reliable energy. Enabling President Trump authority to reverse Biden’s reckless policies is not just a necessity—it’s essential for restoring America’s energy strength and securing our future.”

“For decades, Democrats have opposed the American oil and gas industry. Their policies have increased costs for our families and threatened American energy jobs,” said Rep. Higgins. “The disastrous term of Biden is over, and his drilling ban will not stand. Our legislation protects American energy production, restores Congressional oversight, and places guardrails on future land withdrawals.”

“For the past four years, Biden has crushed Americans’ access to affordable, abundant energy,” said Rep. Hunt. “This legislation blocks Biden’s last attempt to destroy offshore oil and gas production. With President Trump’s mandate to Make America Great Again, Congress must lead—and this is just the beginning.”



The Offshore Lands Authorities Act would: