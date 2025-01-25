Reps. Weber, Higgins, Hunt Introduce Legislation to Overturn Biden Drilling Ban

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Randy Weber (TX-14), Clay Higgins (LA-3), and Wesley Hunt (TX-38) introduced H.R. 513, the Offshore Lands Authorities Act, which overturns Biden’s recent offshore drilling ban and creates a new process for withdrawals for future leasing determinations.
“From day one, Joe Biden has been on a crusade to kill offshore oil and gas, ignoring the livelihoods and energy needs of hardworking Americans,” said Rep. Weber. “Now, in the eleventh hour, he’s digging in his heels, shoving an offshore oil ban down the throats of the American people—people who have made it crystal clear they reject this administration’s full-throttle assault on affordable, reliable energy. Enabling President Trump authority to reverse Biden’s reckless policies is not just a necessity—it’s essential for restoring America’s energy strength and securing our future.”
“For decades, Democrats have opposed the American oil and gas industry. Their policies have increased costs for our families and threatened American energy jobs,” said Rep. Higgins. “The disastrous term of Biden is over, and his drilling ban will not stand. Our legislation protects American energy production, restores Congressional oversight, and places guardrails on future land withdrawals.”
“For the past four years, Biden has crushed Americans’ access to affordable, abundant energy,” said Rep. Hunt. “This legislation blocks Biden’s last attempt to destroy offshore oil and gas production. With President Trump’s mandate to Make America Great Again, Congress must lead—and this is just the beginning.”
The Offshore Lands Authorities Act would:
- Revoke previous presidential memoranda and executive orders that removed 625 million acres for offshore energy development.
- Limit withdrawals to under 100,000 acres in total or contiguous with any other withdrawal and set an expiration after 20 years.
- Requires geological, economic, and security assessments for future withdrawals.
- Requires Congressional approval if a President cumulatively withdraws more than 500,000 acres.
- Make withdrawals subject to a Congressional Review Act (CRA) like mechanism, giving Congress the authority to review and potentially overturn future withdrawals.
- Provide stability and predictability for energy producers by ensuring future withdrawals do not contradict an approved Five-Year Offshore Oil and Gas Leasing Program.