2024 Property Tax Deadline Looms

Only days remain for timely payment of 2024 property taxes and the Galveston County Tax Office hopes to
make it easy for you to check that chore off the “to do” list.
One-fourth installment payment option is available to every person this year due to Governor Disaster
Declarations in the County. Divide amount by four and submit first payment by January 31st. The remaining
installments will be due March 31, June 2, and July 31 (coupons with payment envelopes will be mailed in
mid-February as a reminder).
For those waiting until the last minute and paying in person at any county tax office location, you will be
competing for a place in line with more than 20,000 others renewing vehicle registrations, so be prepared!
January 31st is also a Friday and offices are open from 8 am to Noon.
2024 Payment Options
- In person at GCTO branches in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe, Texas City Monday through
Thursday 7:30 to 5:30 and in Friendswood Thursdays (closed Noon to 1:00 for lunch) and all
locations, Fridays 8:00 to 12:00.
- Drop in payment boxes at parking lot of all full time offices (picked up at 8:30 am daily and
stamped received previous business day)
- US mail – NOTE – all local mail is delivered to North Houston Regional Distribution Center
and later postmarked so drop January 30th to insure January 31st deadline postmark
- Online (www.galcotax.com) via electronic check ($0.50 fee) or credit/debit card (2.2% fee)
- Credit or debit card via telephone (1-800-420-1663).
If online banking is your preferred method of payment, expect a 3-5 day delay for paper check to be prepared
and mailed to our office which could result in penalty and interest if the bank does not prepare the check the
same day.
For directions to office locations call (toll free) 1-877-766-2284. Those with property tax questions should ask to
talk to a Property Tax Specialist or call the department directly at (409) 766-2481.
Other 2024 Property Tax deadlines are shown below:
February 28th – Late 1⁄4 payment option (divide 2024 levy by 4 then add 7% penalty and interest to
qualify)
June 30th – Second half of split/half pay