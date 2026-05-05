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Commissioner Sid Miller Extends Call on President Trump, Federal Leaders to Immediately Suspend Gas Tax

by Publisher
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AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today called on President Donald J. Trump and Internal Revenue Service officials to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax to deliver relief to hardworking families and everyday Americans struggling under rising fuel costs.

“Working families are getting hammered every time they pull up to the pump,” Commissioner Miller said. “This is about moms and dads trying to get to work, pick up their kids, and make ends meet. The federal government shouldn’t be making it harder.”

Miller emphasized that high gas prices hit working Americans the hardest, especially those commuting long distances or living paycheck to paycheck.

“When fuel prices spike, it’s the folks driving to their jobs every day, the families budgeting every dollar, the small-town Americans who don’t have alternatives,” Miller said. “Temporarily suspending the federal gas tax would give them immediate, meaningful relief.”

Miller also pointed out that lowering fuel costs would ease pressure on household budgets across the board.

“Everything costs more when gas costs more — groceries, school supplies, basic necessities,” Miller added. “This is one of the fastest, most direct ways to give relief to overburdened Americans.”

Commissioner Miller expressed his continued support of President Trump’s policies in Iran which have caused the temporary spike in oil prices. We must never allow the dangerous Iranian regime to have a nuclear weapon and the president knows that and is acting accordingly.

Miller reaffirmed he has full confidence in President Trump’s commitment to putting American workers first.

“President Trump understands that strong families are the backbone of this country,” Miller said. “I trust he will continue to take bold action to cut costs and stand up for the hardworking Americans who keep this country running.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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