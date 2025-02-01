Home NewsSports Softball Warming Up to Swing for Fences
Sports

Softball Warming Up to Swing for Fences

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

As the girls’ basketball regular season winds down, the softball season gets closer to playing games that count. Tuesday marks the final week of scrimmages before the start of the 2025 regular season next Monday.

Sunday: No games scheduled

Monday: The Rockets continue their East Coast road swing with a visit to the Knicks. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6 PM with the pregame show before the 6:30 PM start time. The game will also be aired on NBA TV.

Tuesday: The final week of the girls’ basketball regular season starts at 6 PM with La Marque at Sweeny, followed at 6:15 PM with Boling at state-ranked Hitchcock. Angleton at Texas City begins at 6:30 PM, with Iowa Colony at Friendswood at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, the boys’ basketball slate starts at 7 PM with state-ranked Friendswood at Iowa Colony, Sweeny at state-ranked La Marque, and Texas City at Angleton. Boling at state-ranked Hitchcock is at 7:30 PM.

Softball scrimmages continue as Clear Springs at Pearland, Dekaney at La Marque, and Brazosport at Texas City begin at 5 PM. Ball at Pasadena Memorial is at 5:15 PM, followed by Clear Brook at Manvel and Chavez at Clear Creek at 6 PM. Ridge Point at Clear Falls and Dickinson at Friendswood are at 6:30 PM.

The boys’ soccer schedule has Friendswood at Ball and La Porte at Santa Fe at 7:30 PM.

On the girls’ soccer docket, Ball at Friendswood and Santa Fe at La Porte are at 7:30 PM.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Hopefully, Mother Nature Likes This Schedule

Softball Scrimmages Begin Overlap of Schedules

Chill Out: Freeze Shakes Up Schedule

Tourney Time Continues for Soccer Teams

Hoops, Soccer Highlight Start of Week

Boys’ Soccer to Shine at CCISD Tourney

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close