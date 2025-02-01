Softball Warming Up to Swing for Fences

As the girls’ basketball regular season winds down, the softball season gets closer to playing games that count. Tuesday marks the final week of scrimmages before the start of the 2025 regular season next Monday.

Sunday: No games scheduled

Monday: The Rockets continue their East Coast road swing with a visit to the Knicks. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6 PM with the pregame show before the 6:30 PM start time. The game will also be aired on NBA TV.

Tuesday: The final week of the girls’ basketball regular season starts at 6 PM with La Marque at Sweeny, followed at 6:15 PM with Boling at state-ranked Hitchcock. Angleton at Texas City begins at 6:30 PM, with Iowa Colony at Friendswood at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, the boys’ basketball slate starts at 7 PM with state-ranked Friendswood at Iowa Colony, Sweeny at state-ranked La Marque, and Texas City at Angleton. Boling at state-ranked Hitchcock is at 7:30 PM.

Softball scrimmages continue as Clear Springs at Pearland, Dekaney at La Marque, and Brazosport at Texas City begin at 5 PM. Ball at Pasadena Memorial is at 5:15 PM, followed by Clear Brook at Manvel and Chavez at Clear Creek at 6 PM. Ridge Point at Clear Falls and Dickinson at Friendswood are at 6:30 PM.

The boys’ soccer schedule has Friendswood at Ball and La Porte at Santa Fe at 7:30 PM.

On the girls’ soccer docket, Ball at Friendswood and Santa Fe at La Porte are at 7:30 PM.