Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 55 degrees. Fishing is fair to excellent. Water temperature is staying in the lower 60s. Water levels change back-and-forth per usual for the winter. Anglers are catching numbers of redfish everywhere. A few more nice speckled trout are still being caught along with sand trout, black drum, redfish, occasional sheepshead, and crabs caught along the jetty. The flounder are still there but mixed sizes from small 6-8 inch to 25-26 inches. The surf is producing lots of redfish and black drums, occasional speckled trout and a few sharks along the whole peninsula with more activity towards Gilchrist and High Island mainly. People are using all kinds of different things for bait this past week with varying results either limiting out or not catching much. Check your weather app for barometer changes. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 44 degrees. Cold water temperature has not stopped the speckled trout. Scattered catches of trout from the deeper areas above the Fred Hartman Bridge, even in the San Jacinto river. Best on live shrimp, followed by soft plastics. Few sheepshead and black drum in the same area, but this bite will get better as water temperatures rise. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Water clarity in the bay is good. Trout have returned to the deeper channels of the Trinity River and other deep drains into the main bay being caught on WAC ATTACK’s WACky Fluke in the peppered pumpkin color. Redfish are getting shallow again in mud feeding very close to structure such as oysters eating paddle tails and flukes rigged with 1/4 ounce jig heads and rigged 1/8 ounce weedless. Drum and sheepshead are being caught using live shrimp under a popping cork along rock shorelines. Always wear your kill switch and be prepared! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: SLOW. 53 degrees. Few anglers on the water so there have been few reports. Good news is there has not been a reported fish kill. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. After the Arctic blast this past week, we had quite a drop in surface water temperatures, however by Saturday temperatures were back up to 48 degrees. The water clarity is still good for East Galveston Bay considering all the north winds encountered. The low tides have forced us to adjust our target areas, as well as forced us to pull our boat out of the slip, and use a public ramp for our trips, so we can get out on the water and fish. We have had success on 1/4 ounce jig Heads with Wac Attack Flukes in lighter colors, as well as Deadly Dudley Rat Tails in Blue Moon. The popping cork or artificial bite has also performed well, allowing our anglers to do some solid trout catching. With this setup we used a number of colors, including shrimp imitation lures, and all did well when we located the fish. Please watch the major and minor fish times, as again this past week, that has been when the bite really turned on for us. Remember the fish still have to eat, although not as often in the temperatures, so be very methodical in your presentation, and fish areas you have the most confidence in. The redfish bite has been around deeper drains and with fish stacked up if you find the right areas. Remember, this time of year brings some of the best opportunities for bigger fish, with fewer fishers on the water, and bigger fish on the prowl, so get out and make it happen with your family and friends. The Corky bite also is in full swing, so if you like throwing artificials that is a great bait to throw, as well as walking topwater baits when the conditions are lining up. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay:SLOW. 49 degrees. Redfish bite is best in deeper water pockets like Moses Lake, Dickinson Bayou, and Clear Lake Channel. A few speckled trout showing in the same places. Live shrimp supplies have been limited. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay:SLOW. 53 degrees. Speckled trout catches improved in the deep water channels and canals. Trout up to 5 pounds can be caught on soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water normal stain; 60 degrees; 0.27 feet above pool. Water stained but better in west fork and small tributaries. The white bass are on fire in the rivers and creeks. Fishing for them is extremely hot right now so take advantage of it. Small curly tail white baits thrown single or tandem works great along with rooster tails. A great place to take your kids is Jesse Jones Park and walk down to the river. Largemouth bass are decent if you can find some clear water in the back lakes. Catfish are decent in the rivers on fresh caught shad. Crappie are tight to structure in the East fork and Luces bayou eating small hand tied jigs and minnows. Always wear your kill switch and be prepared! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 52 degrees. The annual black drum run is beginning. Catches coming from the Galveston jetties, Seawolf Park, and the Texas City Dike with live halved crab. Bull redfish are being caught in the same places. Winter Wahoo season has kicked off. catches being reported when boats can get far offshore. No big bruisers yet, with most fish in the 50 pounds class. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Fishing is good to excellent! Water temperatures are in the upper 50s. Anglers are catching numbers of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum with the occasional sand trout, gafftop and big croakers. Wade fishing has been sporadic but great on the incoming tides in the afternoons. Along the dike has been productive. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits unless you want to use crab to try and catch one of the massive golden-hued black drums that are coming in from the gulf. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Freeport: SLOW. 50 degrees. Trout, redfish and drum have been good working the deep oyster reefs in Bastrop Bay, Christmas Bay, Chocolate Bay, and Oyster Creek using gulp shrimp, down south lures with 1/4 and 3/8 ounce jig heads. Catching drum, sheepshead, trout and redfish in the Brazos River and Bernard River with live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures