La Marque High School alum Alvin Franklin passed away on Saturday at the age of 57. Franklin, the only LMHS male athlete to have his jersey number retired, was an all-state performer for the Cougars before playing collegiately at the University of Houston, where he was a part of the iconic “Phi Slama Jama” team that played in consecutive national championship games in 1983 and 1984. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.5 assists per game in 125 career contests with U of H. Franklin was a 4th-round pick of the Sacramento Kings in the 1986 NBA Draft.
Alvin Franklin passed away on Saturday at the age of 57
