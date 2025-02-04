Down-home in Santa Fe 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Vases hosting blue delphiniums and long willowy sprigs with green leaves daring to open partnered with shorter vases of white geraniums. These centerpieces adorned some of the tables at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station #1 on Friday. Gatherings of red roses were featured on other tables.

The floral centerpieces at Santa Fe’s Chamber of Commerce 48th Annual Awards’ Dinner & Gala were designed and donated by DW florals and Gifts.

It was a red, white and blue party, a casual event, a gathering of friends, along with civic leaders, business owners, and others who wanted to be part of honoring their locally owned and grown businesses.

Karla Dunham has been serving as the chamber’s CEO for just four months, and though she has never led the annual gala, she jumped in with her youthful spirit and put together an evening that felt like a down-home party.

“I’ve been in event planning, but this is my first chamber gala and I am thrilled to be here this evening,” Dunham shared.

Friendly whispers of “Oh, there’s Karla, and she’s all dressed up,” or “There’s Terrie and her husband” were part of what made the evening feel like a gathering of friends. Smiles, handshakes, hugs and humorous exchanges between strangers kept the friendship vibe alive throughout the evening.

Guests were treated to the young and resonant voice of Allie Rae Whittington singing our national anthem as part of the opening ceremonies.

Members of Leadership Santa Fe’s graduating class were presented to the guests and given plaques commemorating their accomplishments. The class is a community awareness and personal growth program geared toward making future leaders, the evening’s program stated.

Joe Giusti, Galveston County Commissioner for Precinct 2, swore in the board members and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber served as the auctioneer. The national flag flown at the capitol donated by Weber sold to Dr. Bill McGarvey for $500.

A basket full of local business gift cards was valued at about $1000. The basket was sold once to Giusti for $600, and he gave it back to be sold again. Weber kept the bid up at $600 and it sold again for $600.

Dinner was as down-home as down-home can be. It consisted of green beans, chilled and seasoned red potato bites, slices of brisket and turkey with or without barbecue sauce, a slice of bread and the attendee’s choice of beverage. Apple crumble was available for dessert, and if partakers wanted to top it with a spray of whip cream, they were welcome to do so.

As the time came to present awards, the crowd applauded each person when their name was called. The decibel level of the applause rose a bit higher when Retired Air Force Capt. Dana Huoni’s name was announced.

Huoni and his wife Linda have been part of the Santa Fe community for decades, and by the level of applause, the community appreciates their dedication to service.

He came to the front and announced the winner of the Volunteer of the Year award, John Hamilton. He, too, received a generous round of applause from the guests.

“John volunteers with anything,” his wife Courtney shared with me later. “He does not know how to say ‘no.’ If someone asks him, he will be there to help.”

Citizen of the Year was presented by Weber. Just as soon as he announced Terri O’Connell was the winner, the roof almost came off with the cheers and applause of those present.

O’Connell was featured in The Post Newspaper a couple years back when she shared with us her enthusiasm for her new home in Santa Fe and her newlywed status.

Clearly, Santa Fe has grown very fond of Terri O’Connell, and her efforts have been noticed by Weber, who described her as being comparable to the Energizer Bunny, and the crowd laughed and seemed to agree with his comparison.

Small Business of the Year went to the Red Cap Cafe. The Hidden Palms was awarded Large Business of the Year. Armadilleux Café, a business who also has been featured in The Post Newspaper, won New Business of the Year, and the nonprofit winner was Dayspring Church.

Gaming tables, a DJ and a raffle rounded out the evening, as did plenty of hanging out and talking with friends.