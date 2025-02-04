Habits that can prove harmful to your kidneys

The kidneys are vital bean-shaped organs located on each side of the spine just below the rib cage. Without proper kidney function, a person’s body will perish because the kidneys are responsible for filtering blood, regulating blood pressure and removing waste from the body, according to the National Kidney Foundation®. The kidneys also help to balance important vitamins and minerals and facilitate production of red blood cells.

The kidneys filter about 200 quarts of fluid from the blood each day, most of which is cleaned and returned to the body. Only two quarts of the filtered fluid is turned into urine. Keeping the kidneys healthy and functional can prevent chronic kidney disease. The Mayo Clinic warns that kidney disease, also known as kidney failure, involves a gradual loss of kidney function that can progress to end-stage kidney failure, which is fatal without dialysis or a kidney transplant. Certain lifestyle behaviors increase the risk of chronic kidney disease.

Overdoing it with sodium

Too much sodium can lead to increased blood pressure, which strains the kidneys, says Piedmont Healthcare. The daily maximum sodium intake is 2,300 mg, which equals about a teaspoon of salt. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 75 percent of the sodium Americans consume is from processed food and restaurant meals, and comes in well above the recommended limit.

Abusing painkillers

Many over-the-counter pain medicines like NSAIDs (ibuprofen, naproxen etc.) and analgesics can harm the kidneys if they are taken in excess. The National Kidney Foundation says heavy or long-term use of some of these medicines can cause chronic kidney disease.

Drinking soda

The American Kidney Fund notes a recent study suggests that drinking two or more carbonated sodas (diet or regular) each day may increase the risk for chronic kidney disease. Carbonated beverages and energy drinks have both been linked to the formation of kidney stones.

High-protein diets

A certain amount of protein is necessary for optimal health, but eating too much animal protein can place a heavy burden on the kidneys. Piedmont says diets high in animal protein from meats and dairy products can be difficult to metabolize. Opting for more plant-based proteins can be beneficial.

Too much sugar

Consuming a lot of sugar is a risk factor for obesity, which can increase the risk of developing high blood pressure and diabetes, which are two major contributors to kidney disease.

Smoking

People who smoke tobacco products are likely harming their kidneys. Kidney Research UK says smoking can lead to poor blood flow to the kidneys, causing kidney damage over time. Also, smoking can increase one’s risk of developing some kidney cancers.

Many people do not give much thought to kidney health, but they should. The kidneys are essential organs in the body that sustain life.