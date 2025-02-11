Written by: Carol J. Rhodes

I recently learned there are many people and numerous companies who still do not realize how important their emails are. While you may be accustomed to preparing and sending emails your own way, I hope

this brief article will help you better understand the importance of using correct email procedures, whether for personal or business use. First of all, the most confusion seems to be about which name form to use when referring to electronic communication. Is it? Email or email e-mail or E-mail E-Mail or e-Mail

Seems more and more, the simple name form of email is being used. While it does not matter which

name form you prefer, it is recommended that you choose one of them and then use it consistently.

Now let’s talk a minute about what makes emails unique .. Email communication is basically different

from all other forms of communication because the turnaround time is usually fast. Another difference

between email and paper communication is that what the message the sender sees may not look the same to the reader.

Therefore, if you do not know which email reader your correspondent has, play it safe by 1) not using

complex text formatting 2) being aware when using special characters and 3) being cautious when sending attachments. Users of email, about 94 % of all internet users, do not understand the importance of following certain rules. The following information is intended only as a guide because some rules will differ when they are used for personal versus when they are used for business.

Be aware, however, these first warnings should apply to ALL emails:

Never use an email to convey confidential information, or used as a substitute for a formal letter

when one is required.

or obscene remarks in an email, even if it is personal.

or obscene remarks in an email, even if it is personal. Never use anything in an email which would make

you uncomfortable if spoken, displayed, or viewed in

a court of law.

As to an issue of Courtesy, it should be the same

whether you are writing to a business associate or

a close friend. The following are some tips you may

find helpful:

If possible, set aside certain times of the day to read and process your emails. Check all of your emails before responding to one you have received, for often the same person who asked for some information may send another one

which says Never Mind. Be sure to include your contact information (name, title, address, and phone) at the end of your

message. Use complete sentences. Avoid using acronyms and abbreviations even if you are certain the recipient

will understand them. Be aware that some people with whom you are communicating may be located in a different time

zone than yours. Do not send unnecessary or very large attachments. Send them via FAX or US Mail instead. Use complete sentences, and avoid the use of slang and contractions. Do not write in all capital letters. Never use just the word “information” as your subject. Instead be specific. Remember the subject line of your email is almost

as important as the message. To ensure your message is ready to send, wait until you have checked off the following all-important

items: