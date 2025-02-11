Home NewsLifestyleAwards MAE S. BRUCE LIBRARY WAS AWARDED THE 2024ACHIEVEMENT OF LIBRARY EXCELLENCE AWARD
Awards

MAE S. BRUCE LIBRARY WAS AWARDED THE 2024ACHIEVEMENT OF LIBRARY EXCELLENCE AWARD

by Publisher
by Publisher

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe, Texas, was awarded the 2024 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League (TML).

To successfully receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, the library must exhibit excellence by providing services to underserved and special populations, marketing in innovative ways, pursuing collaborative efforts, offering enhanced services through unique or expanded programming, providing literacy support, providing for digital inclusion, supporting workforce development, promoting cultural, topical, and educational programming, comprehensively training staff, and offering other unique services to their community. Of the 542 public library systems in Texas, only 102 received this award in 2024.  

This marks the third consecutive year that Mae S. Bruce Library has been recognized for this distinguished achievement.

