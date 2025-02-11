COM’S FEBRUARY AND MARCH COMMUNITY EVENTS

College of the Mainland has many exciting upcoming events on campus that are available to the community! For a campus map, visit www.com.edu/contact-us/campus-map.html. See attachments and details below for more information:

COM Theatre Presents: Ride the Cyclone

February 6 – 23

Thursday to Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

College of the Mainland Theatre, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

For tickets or more information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.

Black History Month Celebration

February 25

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

College of the Mainland Theatre, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591

Celebrate Black History Month with us as we celebrate with the theme of African Americans in Art. Several artists will be displaying their art, along with a redemption story of a young man who utilized art in prison to get into art classes.

COM Foundation’s Educate a Woman Laughs for Lunch

March 7

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

College of the Mainland Conference Center, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591

COM Foundation hosts Educate a Woman: Laughs for Lunch as an annual event to raise dedicated scholarship funds–giving our female students access to a life-changing education.

For tickets or more information, visit https://give.com.edu/events/

Women’s History Month Celebration

March 25

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

College of the Mainland Conference Center, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591

Celebrate Women’s History Month with our Women Educating and Inspiring Generations panel luncheon featuring local teachers discussing their unique pathways to teaching.