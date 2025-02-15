Shining Through the Fog

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston County’s Night to Shine was a resounding success February 7. Fog blanketed the region, but it neither dampened the spirit of the evening for the VIP attendees, nor the spirits of the 100-plus volunteers from all walks of life, who assisted in making the event one to remember.

Dressed in their gowns and suits, the disabled VIP guests of all ages were as excited to attend a party in their honor as people lined up to enter the Super Bowl. They cheered and waved their arms in the air as each attendee’s name was announced as part of a red-carpet entrance into the evening affair.

Dancing was a highlight of the night for all attendees. Most everyone who could be — first responders included — was on his or her feet and moving to the music. Each VIP was crowned, and guests were encouraged to dance the night away.

Pastor Jervie Windom and his wife Nilda, of Resonate Church in La Marque, which sponsored the event, were pleased with the night’s success.

“Our special needs community was feeling seen, celebrated and loved,” Windom said. “There were so many great moments. They had an amazing time, and we loved hosting them.”

Night to Shine is an international event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

According to the foundation’s website, “It’s an evening centered on God’s love, honoring and valuing people with special needs.”

Local churches can apply to host the event, and individuals with disabilities are invited to attend for free.