Home NewsCommunityEvents Party On
Events

Party On

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

A regional favorite, the Mambo Jazz Kings, will be on the stage at Galveston’s Saengerfest Park for their 20th Mardi Gras performance Saturday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Band director Art Lopez is proud to lead his band on the stage of his hometown Mardi Gras celebration. The Mambo Jazz Kings are a Galveston original, and the band delivers a memorable experience for an audience. 

The band will be playing some of the tunes they have become known for, such as “Uptown Funk,” “Proud Mary,” “Play That Funky Music White Boy” and many other selections. A Mambo Jazz Kings performance celebrates several decades of party music. 

Joining the band for this year’s Mardi Gras will be Martin Garcia, aka “Marty,” a Ball High School graduate who was part of the original band 42 years ago. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Shining Through the Fog

Galveston College students meet with legislators at Community College Day at the...

COM’S FEBRUARY AND MARCH COMMUNITY EVENTS

Join the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce for our first quarter luncheon

The Dr. Warren Nichols Gone Fishing Retirement Scholarship GALA

Father Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Doyle Convention Center.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close