By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

A regional favorite, the Mambo Jazz Kings, will be on the stage at Galveston’s Saengerfest Park for their 20th Mardi Gras performance Saturday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Band director Art Lopez is proud to lead his band on the stage of his hometown Mardi Gras celebration. The Mambo Jazz Kings are a Galveston original, and the band delivers a memorable experience for an audience.

The band will be playing some of the tunes they have become known for, such as “Uptown Funk,” “Proud Mary,” “Play That Funky Music White Boy” and many other selections. A Mambo Jazz Kings performance celebrates several decades of party music.

Joining the band for this year’s Mardi Gras will be Martin Garcia, aka “Marty,” a Ball High School graduate who was part of the original band 42 years ago.