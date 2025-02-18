Warm up with a good breakfast

Breakfast has long been touted as the most important meal of the day. After individuals spend several hours sleeping, breakfast refuels their bodies and prepares them to tackle the day ahead.

People on the go may not have a lot of time to enjoy breakfast, which means they may grab something quick and not always so healthy. But a filling, hot breakfast provides enough sustenance and nutrients to last until lunch. Such is the case with “Green Chile Breakfast Burritos” from “Taste of Home Healthy Cooking Cookbook” (RDA Enthusiast Brands, LLC) by the Taste of Home Kitchens.

Green Chile Breakfast Burritos

Makes 6 servings

6 eggs

3 egg whites

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

Dash cayenne pepper

4 breakfast turkey sausage links, casings removed

3/4 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend

1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, drained

6 whole wheat tortillas (8 inches), warmed

6 tablespoons salsa

1. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, egg whites, jalapeño and cayenne; set aside.

2. Crumble sausage into a large skillet; cook over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain. Push sausage to the sides of pan. Pour egg mixture into center of pan. Cook and stir until set. Sprinkle with cheese and chiles. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand until cheese is melted.

3. Place 1/3 cup mixture off center on each tortilla. Fold sides and end over filling; roll up. Top with salsa.