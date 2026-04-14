Bring your burger-making skills to the next level this summer

Hamburgers are a staple of summer menus in millions of homes. Whether you’re hosting friends on Memorial Day weekend or simply looking for a hearty midweek meal, burgers and summertime cooking go hand in hand.

Hamburgers are a straightforward dish that are often prepared on a grill. But burgers also can be prepared on a stovetop, which can add a new flavor profile to this beloved summertime staple. Those looking to do just that can try this recipe for “Beef Burgers With Onions, Spinach, Ketchup, and Blue Cheese” from Lines+Angles.

Beef Burgers With Onions, Spinach, Ketchup, and Blue Cheese

Makes 4 Servings

For the sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small red onion, peeled and finely diced

1 to 2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely diced

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon brown sugar

8 ounces tomato puree

31/2 tablespoons tomato passata

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon whiskey

1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or taste

1/2 teaspoon paprika, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon chili powder, or to taste

For the burgers:

11/4 pound ground beef

1 onion, peeled and finely diced

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon chilli sauce

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 ounces Stilton cheese, sliced

4 sesame seed burger buns

2 to 3 handfuls baby spinach

6 tablespoons crispy onions

For the sauce: Heat the oil in a pan and lightly sauté the diced onion and garlic. Stir in the honey and sugar and simmer briefly. Mix in the tomato puree, passata, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, and whiskey. Simmer until thickened. Season the sauce with salt, pepper, paprika, and chilli powder to taste.

For the burgers: Place the beef in a bowl, add the onions, salt, pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and chili sauce, and mix well. Shape into 4 burgers.

Preheat a griddle pan. Lightly oil the pan and grill the burgers for 8 to 10 minutes, turning once. During the last minute of cooking, top the burgers with cheese and allow to melt. Remove the burgers from the pan and set aside. Halve the burger buns horizontally and toast in the pan, cut-side down, for 1 minute, then remove.

Layer the bottom half of each bun with spinach and sprinkle with crispy onions. Place the burgers on top, drizzle with tomato sauce and cover with the top bun halves. Fix with a skewer if desired and serve with the remaining sauce separately. PC265854