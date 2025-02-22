Home NewsGeneral Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Clarifies House Rules & Procedure and Legislative Work
(Austin, TX) – As the Texas Legislature moves through the 89th Legislative Session, it is crucial to understand
the procedural constraints that shape how the House advances legislation. Unlike the Senate, which operates
with a supermajority and can easily suspend its own rules to expedite bills, the House is bound by stricter
constitutional and procedural limitations. House rules prevent bills from being heard for the first 30 days of
session, and without a two-thirds vote, the House cannot simply suspend the rules to take up legislation at will.
Additionally, the House cannot vote out any of those bills until after the 60th day of session.
Every concurrent resolution passed to dismiss floor time has originated in the Senate. These resolutions do not
halt legislative work; rather, they allow members to focus on critical committee work necessary to advance
bills. The Senate has taken up the same resolutions to shift their focus to committees rather than remaining on
the floor.
“My office is hard at work meeting with stakeholders and legislators daily to gather support for my legislation,”
said Rep. Terri Leo Wilson. “Just because we are not on the floor does not mean we are not working. All of
these resolutions dismissing floor time are Senate Concurrent Resolutions. Just because your county
commissioners are not sitting in court, does that mean they are not working?”
Rep. Leo Wilson acknowledged frustrations with the process but emphasized the importance of working within
constitutional and House rules: “I share the frustration many feel with the slow pace of the process, but we are
obligated to work within the bounds of the Texas Constitution and House Rules. I am all for holding the House
accountable for the right reasons, but I was elected to pass conservative legislation. That means time spent
writing, amending, and meeting with legislators to get my bills passed. That doesn’t happen in a vacuum on the
floor.”
Under current House rules, only the Governor’s priority bills can be heard in committee until March 15.
Meanwhile, the Senate, with just 31 members, can debate, amend, and pass legislation on all three readings in a
single day by waiving its rules daily. In contrast, the House, with 150 members, requires significantly more time
for debate and amendment—particularly when 62 Democrats work against conservative priorities and block
rule suspensions.
“Our focus should be on doing the hard work required to pass meaningful conservative legislation,” Rep. Leo
Wilson said.
Rep. Leo Wilson remains committed to advancing the conservative agenda and ensuring the legislative process
is used effectively to pass meaningful reforms for Texas. Whether in Austin or in the district, her office
continues to work tirelessly to deliver results for Texans.

