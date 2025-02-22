Preserving the Past: Honoring Black History in Texas

As you stroll through East Austin, colorful murals leap from the walls, telling powerful stories of African American history and culture. These tributes honor the legacy of a community that once thrived here as a vibrant hub of Black culture and entrepreneurship.

The history in East Austin is just one piece of a larger story. This Black History Month, explore other significant African American landmarks and experiences across Texas, such as Freedmen’s Town in Houston and the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. As we mark the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth, consider visiting historic sites like Ashton Villa, where the Emancipation Proclamation was first read in Galveston.

Immerse yourself in the Black history stories that have shaped Texas and the nation. Our state is home to numerous sites that honor the struggles, triumphs, and enduring legacy of African Americans.