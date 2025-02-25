DOCTOR’S MOVIE REVIEW The Unbreakable Boy (Drama) 2025

The key character “Austin” (Jacob Laval) says repeatedly “Everything Breaks” which is
true of relationships to expectations, and also bone fractures. Austin is born with
Osteogenesis Imperfecta (brittle bone disease) that he inherited from his mother.
However, the film also teaches us how each “break” can inspire seeing everything else,
as “the best!”
The father “Scott” (Zacary Levi) is the character the audience looks to for stability but
we learn that inside he too is broken. The first half of the film is in flashback, narrated
by Austin, and after just three dates, Austin describes that his mother became pregnant.
We don’t understand until later but when Austin is born, he narrates saying “Fracture
1.” As Austin grows up, we see broken behaviors (some shared with his father) that
forces Austin’s parents to seek for a diagnosis, and high-functioning Autism Spectrum is
diagnosed. (However, we see Austin as a character, not a diagnosis.)
“Teresa,” Austin’s mom (Meghann Fahy) is one of the deepest characters because she
also shows brokenness, isolation (staying home with Austin and lack of activities
because of her osteogenesis imperfecta). However, Teresa like Austin, teaches us that
despite fractures and daily surprises, life is a choice and one simply needs to “Dance
through problems” to celebrate life!
Austin’s character teaches us to look beyond the challenges (including his numerous
fractures that he narrates saying “that was break #18….”). One beautiful point for our
learning is how Austin and his younger brother “Logan” (Gavin Warren) chose to be
loving, even to the school bully. When starting Junior High, Austin gladly announces
that the school bully will be his “Very best friend in the world” and at first, we think that
that’s just a symptom of his disorder. However, we later see that despite the breaks
(and challenges) being a “best friend,” is also a choice.
The film was well written and all the actors’ performances were strong. The
Unbreakable Boy had the best closing scene and we see that despite when “everything
breaks,” life and love are blessings. Austin teaches us that everyday can easily be the
“best day of my life” . . . if we chose it to be!
PARENTAL WARNING: The film is rated PG but parents should plan on teaching
children (under age 12) after the movie because the film does show alcohol abuse and
psychiatric hospitalizations. (no nudity, violence or drugs)
TAKE HOME: Each step in life is a choice and after Austin taught me this. After the
movie I went home and made a bowl of fresh mangos and peanut butter. It was truly the
“very best bowl of peanut butter & mangos that I have ever eaten!” (Go see the movie
to understand!) The film gets 8 of 10 stars.
I saw the movie at LUX, Premier Cinema in Texas City which was very comfortable and
they even have “Sensor Friendly” screenings. See upcoming films at Premier Cinemas
including “The Last Supper” in March and an animated film “King of Kings” in April.
Cheers, Dr Buck Willis