DOCTOR’S MOVIE REVIEW The Unbreakable Boy (Drama) 2025

The key character “Austin” (Jacob Laval) says repeatedly “Everything Breaks” which is

true of relationships to expectations, and also bone fractures. Austin is born with

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (brittle bone disease) that he inherited from his mother.

However, the film also teaches us how each “break” can inspire seeing everything else,

as “the best!”

The father “Scott” (Zacary Levi) is the character the audience looks to for stability but

we learn that inside he too is broken. The first half of the film is in flashback, narrated

by Austin, and after just three dates, Austin describes that his mother became pregnant.

We don’t understand until later but when Austin is born, he narrates saying “Fracture

1.” As Austin grows up, we see broken behaviors (some shared with his father) that

forces Austin’s parents to seek for a diagnosis, and high-functioning Autism Spectrum is

diagnosed. (However, we see Austin as a character, not a diagnosis.)

“Teresa,” Austin’s mom (Meghann Fahy) is one of the deepest characters because she

also shows brokenness, isolation (staying home with Austin and lack of activities

because of her osteogenesis imperfecta). However, Teresa like Austin, teaches us that

despite fractures and daily surprises, life is a choice and one simply needs to “Dance

through problems” to celebrate life!

Austin’s character teaches us to look beyond the challenges (including his numerous

fractures that he narrates saying “that was break #18….”). One beautiful point for our

learning is how Austin and his younger brother “Logan” (Gavin Warren) chose to be

loving, even to the school bully. When starting Junior High, Austin gladly announces

that the school bully will be his “Very best friend in the world” and at first, we think that

that’s just a symptom of his disorder. However, we later see that despite the breaks

(and challenges) being a “best friend,” is also a choice.

The film was well written and all the actors’ performances were strong. The

Unbreakable Boy had the best closing scene and we see that despite when “everything

breaks,” life and love are blessings. Austin teaches us that everyday can easily be the

“best day of my life” . . . if we chose it to be!

PARENTAL WARNING: The film is rated PG but parents should plan on teaching

children (under age 12) after the movie because the film does show alcohol abuse and

psychiatric hospitalizations. (no nudity, violence or drugs)

TAKE HOME: Each step in life is a choice and after Austin taught me this. After the

movie I went home and made a bowl of fresh mangos and peanut butter. It was truly the

“very best bowl of peanut butter & mangos that I have ever eaten!” (Go see the movie

to understand!) The film gets 8 of 10 stars.

I saw the movie at LUX, Premier Cinema in Texas City which was very comfortable and

they even have “Sensor Friendly” screenings. See upcoming films at Premier Cinemas

including “The Last Supper” in March and an animated film “King of Kings” in April.

Cheers, Dr Buck Willis