Recipes

Homemade pasta makes for flavorful comfort food

by Publisher
Pasta is enjoyed across the globe. Whether it’s the main course of a meal or served up as a side dish, pasta will seemingly always have a place on the dinner table.

Pasta may not be the first thing people think of when pondering comfort food, but certain dishes, including ravioli, certainly meet the comfort food criteria. Such is the case with this recipe for “Herb Ravioli” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Herb Ravioli

Makes 4 servings

For the dough:

14 ounces flour; for pasta

2 egg yolks

2 eggs

1 pinch salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the filling:

7 ounces baking potatoes

1 slice stale white bread

31/2 tablespoons soft butter

1 bunch finely chopped chives

1 bunch finely chopped parsley

Sprig chervil

4 ounces crème fraîche

1 finely chopped shallot

Salt

Pepper

In addition:

Flour for the work surface

1 egg white

41/2 ounces bacon

1 bunch chives

Chervil or parsley, to garnish

1. Combine the flour, egg yolks, eggs, oil, salt, and 2 to 3 tablespoons cold water and quickly knead to a pliable dough. Form into a ball, cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 1 hour.

2. For the filling, peel and quarter the potatoes and cook in boiling, salted water for 20 minutes.

3. Finely dice the bread. Heat 1 tablespoon butter and fry the diced bread until golden brown to make croutons. Let cool, then reserve 1 tablespoon of the croutons for serving.

4. Drain and mash the potatoes, let cool slightly, then mix with the rest of the butter, salt, pepper, herbs, croutons, and crème fraîche.

5. Divide the pasta dough in half and roll out thinly into 2 sheets. Put teaspoonfuls of the filling on one of the sheets of pasta, leaving about 2 inches between them.

6. Brush the dough around the filling with egg white. Lay the second sheet of pasta dough on top and press together between the heaps of filling.

7. Cut out the ravioli with a pastry wheel.

8. Drop the ravioli into boiling, salted water and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, then take out and keep warm.

9. Dice the bacon and fry until crisp and brown. Wash the chives, shake dry and snip. Serve the ravioli onto warmed plates, scatter with bacon, chives and croutons and serve garnished with chervil or parsley. PC253729

