The Post Community Calendar

Sat., Mar 8: Tomato Stress Management, Part 3, with Galveston County Master Gardener Ira Gervais presenting information about growing great tomatoes in Galveston County, 9-11 am. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque. Register and details online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events/or call 281-309-5065.

Sat., Mar 8: Spring Vegetables, with Galveston County Master Gardener Gene Speller presenting basic information on planning a vegetable garden, as well as on the most popular vegetables, 1-3 pm. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. For details and to register: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ or call 281-309-5065.

Thur, Mar 20: March Madness in the Discovery Garden Plant Sale (in person). For details and online store: https://galvestonmg.square.site/ .

Sat., Mar 22: Chili Peppers from A to Z, with Galveston County Master Gardener Gene Speller, 9-11 am. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. For details and to register: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events/ or call 281-309-5065.

Sat., Mar 22: Herb Propagation, with Galveston County Master Gardeners Briana Etie and Donna Merritt presenting propagation techniques and growing tips, 1-3 pm. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. For details and to register: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events/ or call 281-309-5065.

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY MARCH 2025 EVENTS

Children’s Events:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, March 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 10 a.m.

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with

others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, March 5, 12, 19, and 26 at 10 a.m.

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special

activity.

Play&Learn Early Literacy Workshop

For ages 1 – 3

Friday, March 7 and 14 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This is a free, 5-weeklong workshop for parents or caregivers and children ages 1 – 3.

These sessions are designed to help toddlers develop early literacy skills through engaging activities such as play,

art, and music. Meet community partners to talk one-on-one on different topics. Parents/caregivers must stay

with their children. Space is limited. To register, call (409) 643-5977 or visit the Information Desk.

De-stress Fest at the Library

For ages 5 – 12

Saturday, March 8 at 1 p.m.

Children ages 5 – 12 are invited to join Gulf Coast Crisis Center presenter, Jaime Rodriguez M.A., to listen to a

story and to create their own personal stress ball.

Mothers and Babies

Tuesdays, March 11, 18, and 25 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

This is a 6-Week Parenting class for expecting or new parents (ages 0 – 3) facilitated by the Depelchin Children’s

Center. To register, go to https://bit.ly/4d9khMJ?r=qr or contact Sharon Parker at sparker@depelchin.org.

Teen Events:

Teen Anime & Manga Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m.

Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular anime available while enjoying authentic Japanese snacks and

soda/punch!

Jackbox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Come try out our interesting board games or enjoy our digital JackBox Games collection. Be sure to bring your

smart device!

Teen Anime Movie Event: The Boy and the Beast

For ages 12 – 18

Monday, March 17 at 1 p.m.

Follow the adventures of Kyuta, a young, orphaned boy turned apprentice, after a gruff warrior beast takes him

under his wing. Rated PG-13; snacks will be provided.

Mario Kart Tournament

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join and chat with other fans of this high-octane racing game! Race towards the

finish line against other players in a bracketed tournament for bragging rights before school starts up again. To

register, call (409) 949-3008 or email mrocio@texascitytx.gov.

Workforce Solutions Presents: Job Hunting for High Schoolers

For ages 16 – 18

Thursday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION PREFERRED. Teens ages 16 – 18 are invited to learn the basics about job searching, career

planning, internship opportunities, finding scholarships, and more. To register, call (409) 949-3008 or email

mrocio@texascitytx.gov. Walk-ins are welcome!

Dungeons & Dragons Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m.

See if your character will survive the harrowing situations posed by the dungeon master! More details about the

mission/questline will follow at the meeting. Currently hosting one-shot adventures.

Adult Events:

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Blood Drive

Saturday, March 1 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Give the gift of life at the next blood drive here at the library. Register in advance at

https://www.commitforlife.org/…/drive_schedule/394402. Donors will receive a free tumbler and ticket to Big

Rivers Waterpark & Adventures. Be sure to eat and drink before you donate and please bring your I.D. Walk-ins

will be welcomed!

Threadmasters Club (18+)

Saturday, March 1 at 11 a.m.

A new club for adults created by popular demand! Gather up your knitting, crocheting, needlepointing, cross-

stitch, embroidery, etc. and meet up with other enthusiasts. Coffee and tea will be provided.

U.S. Citizenship Class with Ser y Hacer

Monday, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 5 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This program is for US green card holders who anticipate beginning the

naturalization process. Free for adults; to register, call Magdalena Alvarado at (409) 888-0062.

ESL Conversation Circle

Tuesdays, March 4 and 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Do you need to practice your English Skills? Join us for some informal conversation and role-play to improve your

English skills. / ¿Necesitas practicar tus en inglés? Únase a nosotros para una conversación informal y un juego

de roles para mejorar sus en inglés.

Adult Anime & Manga Club (18+)

Wednesday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m.

A new club for adult lovers of anime and manga! Spend time with fellow anime and manga fans and watch adult-

oriented anime together. Normally held monthly on the second Wednesday.

Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Join likeminded bibliophiles for our monthly book club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover as well as

your current read(s).

GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, March 13 at 10 a.m.

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks.

Texas City Ancestry Searchers Meetup: The Karankawa

Wednesday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Join Dr. Tim Seiter for a talk that uncovers the truth behind the Karankawa people’s survival. Drawing from oral

histories, archaeological evidence, mission records, and legal documents, this presentation proves that the

Karankawa never disappeared—they persisted, despite genocide, cultural erasure, and academic skepticism.

Adult Board Game Night

Tuesday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to make new friends or learn how to play new games? Got a game you want to share with other players?

Stop by the library on the fourth Tuesday of every month!

Small Business Success Series: Team Dynamics – Cooperation & Cohesion

Wednesday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Be sure to visit our FaceBook page (@moorepubliclibrary) for more information on

this program’s topic. To register, call (409) 643-5977 or email jmatos@texascitytx.gov.

Computer Classes [REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Visit the Info Desk or call (409) 643-5977 to register]:

Basic Word II

Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

Learn how to use Font Group tools; use advanced Copy/Paste; use bullet/numbered lists; use paragraph/margin

spacing tool; change page layout; and use templates.

Basic Excel I

Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

Learn basic terminology. Learn how to create a spreadsheet; enter basic data; adjust columns/rows; add/delete

columns or rows; sort items; assign values and add numbers using tool; and save a spreadsheet.

Basic Excel II

Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m.

Learn basic terminology. Learn how to Cut, Copy, and paste data; file data across rows and columns; align text;

create borders; freeze rows and columns; use multiple sheets; repeat specific rows or columns; print worksheets.

Moore Memorial Public Library is located at 1701 9th Ave. N., Texas City, TX 77590.