Santa Fe’s Mason Murray put on a show at the regional powerlifting meet, hitting an incredible 2,000lb total with a 760lb Squat, and a 585lb Bench Press (Best Bench on the Heavy Platform!) along with a 655lb Deadlift, placing Murray into the state finals later this month.
