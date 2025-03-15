Explore Galveston’s History with a New Interactive Scavenger Hunt at the County Museum

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Discover hidden stories and win prizes! The Galveston County Museum has launched a new interactive scavenger hunt, accessible right from your smartphone. Just scan a QR code, find your answers as you visit the museum, and collect a prize (while they last).

“So far, we’ve had about 20 people test out the game with us, and they all had a good time,” said museum director Jodi Wright-Gidley. “The game is designed for readers, about ages 8 and older. It can become a family-friendly competition. There are 7 questions currently, but we may add more.” Prizes include stickers, koozies, and Visit Galveston coloring books.

While playing the game, you will explore local history. Current exhibits include the 1900 Storm, which offers a poignant look at the disaster, featuring the only known coroner’s book and recovered personal items used for identification. The Military History of Galveston County section highlights the military forts in the county, and the numerous wars in which the region has played a part. Additionally, you will see stories of immigration, Mardi Gras, neighborhood cornerstones, and gambling-era artifacts.

Ready to explore Galveston’s rich history? Plan your visit today and experience the new scavenger hunt. Free admission is available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Find more details at www.galvestoncountyhistory.org. The museum is located inside the county courthouse at 722 Moody in Galveston. Tuesdays and Thursdays are available for scheduled private tours and the Padlock Mystery Game for small groups. Parking is always free.