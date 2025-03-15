Home Education 2025 Step Up FOR Education Expo and the 13th Annual Lemonade Day Galveston County scheduled on April 8. 
2025 Step Up FOR Education Expo and the 13th Annual Lemonade Day Galveston County scheduled on April 8. 

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to invite students and families to the 2025 Step Up FOR Education Expo & 13th Annual Lemonade Day Galveston County Registration Celebration on Tuesday, April 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Weis Middle School, 7100 Stewart Road. This fun-filled evening will feature student performances, exciting giveaways, music, and, of course, delicious lemonade and complimentary hot dogs. Young entrepreneurs can register online in advance or sign up at the event to begin their Lemonade Day journey. 

“Remember the thrill of setting up your very own lemonade stand as a kid? Well. Guess what? Lemonade stands are making a comeback and it’s more fun and important than ever!” says Gina Spagnola, Director of Lemonade Day Galveston County. “Lemonade Day is not just about lemonade; it’s about celebrating our future business leaders, their dreams, and their entrepreneurial spirit. This event is all about big dreams and bigger possibilities.” 

Registration Now Open for May 3 Lemonade Day Galveston County 

