5 common learning disabilities

Although learning disabilities are quite common, sometimes they are difficult to spot and often easily overlooked. Even though many people have learning disabilities, they can be isolating and create difficult challenges in school and beyond if they are not addressed.

The LD Resources Foundation (LDRFA) says learning disabilities are disorders that affect the ability to understand or use spoken written language, perform mathematical calculations, coordinate movements, or direct attention. While learning disabilities can form in very young children, they may not be recognized until a child enters school.

The American Psychiatric Association say an estimated 5 to 15 percent of school-aged children struggle with a learning disability. In addition, an estimated 80 percent of those with learning disorders have an impairment in reading. Though issues that affect learning come in various forms, the following are five common learning disabilities.

1. Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 11 percent of school-aged children have ADHD. Symptoms include difficulty paying attention to activities or conversation, poor sleeping quality, difficulty completing tasks, difficulty holding onto a job, frequent fidgeting, excessive talking, and interrupting.

2. Dyslexia: Dyslexia affects a person’s reading and language processing skills. Dyslexia can cause a person to reverse positioning of letters; experience difficulty with phonological awareness; struggle with reading comprehension; and delay speech. Spelling, copying text and reading comprehension also are more difficult for people with dyslexia.

3. Auditory processing disorder: With auditory processing disorder, the brain and ears do not connect the same way as a neurotypical individual’s auditory system does. Those with APD may have trouble recognizing different sounds in speech, and background noise can make differentiation particularly difficult, according to Integrity, Inc.

4. Dyscalculia: Dyscalculia often gets diagnosed with another learning disorder like dyslexia. Those with dyscalculia experience difficulty with memorizing arithmetic facts, following math reasoning, and performing calculations.

5. Dysgraphia: Dysgraphia adversely affects a person’s ability to write. Dysgraphia can initially present as difficulty with spelling, poor handwriting or trouble putting down thoughts on paper or digitally. Struggling to express thoughts clearly, messy handwriting, taking a long time to write, and problems organizing thoughts are potential symptoms of dysgraphia.

An accurate diagnosis is the first step to getting assistance with learning disabilities. Intervention can make a significant difference and help a person thrive and manage a learning disability.