Galveston County DA Announces Crime Victims’ Rights Week Activities

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Every April, the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities nationwide in

observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW). This annual event promotes victims’ rights and honors both crime victims and the advocates who support them.

This year’s NCVRW will be held April 6th through 12th, 2025. The theme for this year is Kinship, Connecting & Healing. This year’s theme emphasizes the profound importance of kinship- a shared sense of humanity – in supporting all survivors and victims of crime. Kinship represents a state of being with survivors that fosters vital connections, enhances access to services and rights, and facilitates healing. By placing kinship at the heart of victim advocacy, we acknowledge that genuine support arises from recognizing our interconnectedness and mutual responsibility to uplift one another.

This year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) activities in Galveston County will begin with a

Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, April 6th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Nessler Civic Center’s Wings of Heritage Room in Texas City, TX. The event is hosted by the Ortiz Family.

On Wednesday, April 9th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County will host a Sexual Assault Awareness Panel.

On Thursday, April 10th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the League City Police Department will hold a

Community Fair at the League City Civic Center.

The week’s events will conclude with a Crime Victim’s 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, April 12th, at 8:00 a.m. at

45th St. and Seawall Blvd in Galveston, TX. This event is hosted by the Galveston County Criminal District

Attorney’s Office.

Additional events in nearby counties include:

A Crime Victim Luncheon hosted by the Alvin Police Department on April 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the Alvin Senior Center.

A Candlelight Vigil hosted by the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office on April 8th at 6:30 p.m.

These events aim to raise awareness about crime victims’ rights and available services. Crime Victims, their families, service providers, and local law enforcement are encouraged to participate.

For additional information on how you can participate in any of the events, please contact the Galveston County

District Attorney’s Office, Victims Unit, at (409) 766-2355.