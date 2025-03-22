Home NewsGeneral Governor Abbott Highlights School Choice Support At Texas Pastors’ Policy Conference
Governor Abbott Highlights School Choice Support At Texas Pastors' Policy Conference

Governor Abbott Highlights School Choice Support At Texas Pastors’ Policy Conference

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the importance of empowering parents and showcased the growing support for school choice at the Texas Pastors’ Policy Conference in Austin. 

“Our most important task this session is passing school choice,” said Governor Abbott. “Parents need school choice to find a school that supports their morals and their child’s unique needs. This is the first time in the history of Texas where we have a majority of the members of the Texas House of Representatives who are in favor of school choice. But it’s a thin majority. We need all Texans to rise up and meet this challenge to ensure that we prevail for the parents of this state.” 

