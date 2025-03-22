Governor Abbott Highlights School Choice Support At Texas Pastors’ Policy Conference

During his remarks, Governor Abbott noted the momentum that school choice has picked up in the Texas House and thanked Speaker Dustin Burrows for his support to pass a universal school choice program. Additionally, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ robust homeschooling program to ensure parents remain in charge of their child’s education and debunked lies being spread by school choice opponents that school choice will interfere with homeschooling pathways. Governor Abbott concluded his remarks by calling on the crowd of Texas pastors and school choice advocates to join the fight for parent empowerment and to call their legislators in support of school choice. AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the importance of empowering parents and showcased the growing support for school choice at the Texas Pastors’ Policy Conference in Austin.

During his remarks, Governor Abbott noted the momentum that school choice has picked up in the Texas House and thanked Speaker Dustin Burrows for his support to pass a universal school choice program. Additionally, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ robust homeschooling program to ensure parents remain in charge of their child’s education and debunked lies being spread by school choice opponents that school choice will interfere with homeschooling pathways. Governor Abbott concluded his remarks by calling on the crowd of Texas pastors and school choice advocates to join the fight for parent empowerment and to call their legislators in support of school choice.

