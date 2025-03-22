God, the Road and Music Keep a Musician Happy

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

No matter where he is or what is swirling around him – maybe snow flurries or maybe a summer storm – one way or another, self-described traveling musician, Bryan Bielanski finds a church to attend.

“Yeah, everywhere I go, I attend church on Sunday, I use Google and find a Catholic church near me,” Bielanski said.

His faith is inscribed on his heart, and though he sings secular music, he attributes his success with his music to his Christian roots.

He’s been a traveling musician for more than two decades and has crossed the U.S. many times. So far, he has had musical gigs in 49 states. Alaska is the one he has not yet reached. He also has a very extensive list of European cities where he has toured and performed.

As a singer-songwriter, Bielanski comes up with his own new material, and since he finds a lot of inspiration from the places he has visited, he is often driving when an idea comes to him. So to remember what comes to him, he uses a technique he developed as a young person while working in restaurants.

“When I get an idea, sometimes I’ll just repeat the words over and over till they’re stuck in my mind,” Bielanski said.

Then, when the opportunity presents itself, he pulls over, and using a pad of paper and a pen, writes out his lyrics.

Google searches lead him to our national parks, where he camps for the night. If the area is known for having a lot of bears, he will camp in his car. If not, he pitches his tent.

Once settled into his night at a national park, he takes time to relax, lean on a tree and admire God’s expansive heavens adorned with stars.

He also finds libraries through Google searches and allocates time for doing the business of his vocation, which includes sending and responding to e-mails on a computer.

Because of his coast-to-coast travels and his love of libraries and the information and internet services they provide, he wrote a song titled “Rock the Library USA.” This song is a fun happy jig in which Bielanski lists the interstates of the U.S. and describes the happiness he experiences as a traveling musician.

As a member of a national gym, Bielanski works out every day, no matter where he travels. His gym workouts provide him with a sense of release of the stress of whatever the road has brought to him. Plus, he confirmed, he gets in a lot of showers at the gym.

A van was his initial vehicle for his traveling life, then a pickup truck, and now, he drives a Toyota hybrid because he can drive it a lot farther than his previous vehicles without stopping for gas.

Though he could live a more a sedentary life and perform in local cafes, at parties and other venues and hold a “regular job” for paying the bills, Bielanski doesn’t seem meant to live a sedentary life.

“I stopped touring for about a year and a half and that was the saddest, most depressing time of my life,” Bielanski said.

Sadness is an emotion that is not evident in Bielanski’s songs or performances. His music is lighthearted and elicits feelings of happiness and giddiness.

His most recent albums are simply titled “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time,” “Bryan’s Super Happy Time II,” “Bryan’s Super Happy Time 3” and “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time 4.” Happiness and fun are what he delivers for his listeners.

But, he assured me, he does have a few serious songs he performs.

Bielanski finds that he loves both being a musician and traversing our nation. He enjoys both parts of his life equally and he intends to continue traveling, writing his songs and singing for as long as God allows.

To listen to his recorded work, go to https://bryanssuperhappyfuntime.bandcamp.com/album/bryans-super-happy-fun-time-4 or https://bryanssuperhappyfuntime.com/music.

Bryan Bielanski will be performing April 14, 2025, in Houston at Super Happy Fun Land. If you would like to inquire about tickets, go to https://www.superhappyfunland.com/contact.