Award-winning Treble Choir of Houston announces auditions for 2025-26 season at Christ Church Cathedral, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Award-winning Treble Choir of Houston, under the direction of Texas Choral Directors Association Choir Master Award Recipient, founder and artistic director Marianna Parnas-Simpson announces tryouts on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 for the 2025-26 season for females in grades 6 through 12. (we are correcting our error, and apologize for the confusion the auditions are for females in grades 6 through 12.)

Young singers from throughout the Houston metropolitan area and surrounding communities are welcome to audition.

Choir members will experience growth, encouragement, and musical training in a nurturing environment as part of this exceptional and diverse vocal ensemble. Beautiful singing, a challenging repertoire, incredible performance opportunities, and lifelong friendships await. The Choir’s mission is to help each singer realize her full potential as a person and as a musician. Self-esteem, confidence, and leadership skills are cultivated through an environment of love, respect, and support. 

Tryouts are held each year, and the Choir has many returning singers. Rehearsals occur every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., with one rehearsal per month on a Saturday. The Houston Treble Choir will perform at one Sunday service per month at Christ Church Cathedral. 

Past performance opportunities include: Featured performance in Carnegie Hall, International Kathaumix Chorus Festival (Canada) and Carnegie Hall (New York City).

Annual collaborations with the Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir include: Bob Chilcott’s CIRCLESONG,  Ēriks Ešenvalds’s Mass of the Eternal Flame, John Adams’s El Nino with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, Selection to perform at the American Choral Directors Association Conference (Southwest Division)

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Sanders Auditorium at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Ave., Houston, 77002 (Second floor of the office building)

To submit an application, visit https://www.treblechoir.com/, click on AUDITION, and follow the prompts. Interested applicants will be contacted about an audition. An informational brochure is also available for download.

Check out our website at treblechoir.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

