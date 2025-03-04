CHORALE CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY THROUGH MUSIC AND DANCE

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Heritage Chorale (GHC), with Music Director Melissa Dightman, presented a historic musical narrative of Black history titled “Lead Me, Guide Me: Navigating African American Life and Culture Through Unchartered Territory” at Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Galveston on February 23.

As soloist Ashli Taylor’s voice hit every high note in each of the arrangements she sang with clarity and tenderness, the audience applauded and “amens” were spoken.

Earning an applause and standing ovation that lasted about a minute were the young girls and young ladies from the dance division of the House of Performing Arts also known as HOPA.

The young ladies captivated the audience with their expressive dance moves that recreated some of the tragedy and happiness in American Black history.

The performance continued with soloist LeAnn Broadous-Bowers singing “His Name So Sweet.” Her voice conveyed both an upbeat feeling and respect for the deep spiritual quality of the words.

The songs performed by GHC formed a collection of African American spirituals that included “Spiritual Travelogue,” an arrangement by Galveston’s own Izola Ethel Collins. Collins, whose own life story is woven into the history of Black America, was a professional musician, educator, and author who founded the Galveston Heritage Chorale. She also served on the Galveston School Board for nine years and was president of the board the last year she served on it.

The performance concluded with a quiz that helped to educate everyone on Black American music history. One of the questions was, “What was America’s first music art form?” The correct answer was “Negro spirituals.”

“It is always a joy to hear Negro Spirituals,” said Pastor of Reedy Chapel AME, the Rev. Lernette Patterson as she spoke to the audience.

The evening concluded with the audience participating with the choir in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”