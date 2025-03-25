AMOCO Federal Credit Union Magnolia Creek Branch Opening

League City, Texas, March 21, 2025 –AMOCO Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of its Magnolia Creek Branch on Thursday, March 27, 2025. This 3,100 square-foot facility is conveniently located at the corner of Bay Area Blvd & W League City Pkwy (4510 W League City Pkwy), in League City.

The branch will feature a fully staffed lobby, in-branch Video Banking kiosks, and an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) drive-thru service. ITMs offer enhanced ATM access along with live teller assistance, allowing members to perform various transactions just like at a traditional drive-thru. Services include cash deposits, withdrawals, transfers, loan payments, balance inquiries, check deposits, and more.

AMOCO has been actively involved in the Magnolia Creek community for years, dedicating significant efforts in the past year. Our business and community development teams have participated in events such as Bauerschlag Elementary Field Day, Gilmore Elementary Gator Bash, Magnolia Creek Golf Club’s annual golf tournament, and the Perry Family YMCA Halloween event. Members and local residents can expect to continue seeing AMOCO in the community after the branch opens, as we have several things planned.

About AMOCO FCU

Headquartered in Texas City, TX, AMOCO Federal Credit Union was founded as A Member-Owned Cooperative Organization. For over 87 years, AMOCO has been committed to “serving the financial needs of its members”. With more than 109,000 members, $1.4 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in loans outstanding, and $125 million in equity, AMOCO has become one of the top 10 locally-owned financial institutions in the Houston/Galveston market. For more information about AMOCO, please visit https://www.amocofcu.org/meet-amoco/.