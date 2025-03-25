Have Fun While Helping the Stranded Animals

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Island Humane Society invites the public to attend a free, community-wide event hosted by Frances Moody Buzbee benefiting the animal shelter on Saturday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway.

Earlier this month, 71 animals were seized and taken to the Galveston Island Humane Society after they were found neglected and abused living on a bus in Galveston. With the help of the Houston SPCA and countless volunteers, the animal shelter immediately jumped into action, working to get each animal medically assessed and providing them with needed care.

To accommodate the huge influx of animals in the already crowded shelter, GIHS asked for the public’s help volunteering time and money to meet the shelter’s needs. In response to this request, Galveston-native and animal advocate Frances Moody Buzbee graciously donated to the shelter and organized this community event.

The event will be held on the grounds of Moody Mansion and feature live music, food, a bounce house, games and face painting. There will be many adoptable dogs at the event for people to meet and take home, giving families the opportunity to fall in love with their newest family member.

“We are grateful for Frances’ love and dedication for these animals, as well as her support to the Galveston Island Humane Society,” said Barbara Sanderson, president of the Galveston Island Humane Society board of directors. “We are looking forward to spending a beautiful spring Saturday at this community event.”

The Galveston Island Humane Society, Inc. is dedicated to promoting animal welfare and the protection and prevention of unwanted or homeless animals of Galveston Island. Please visit https://www.galvestonhumane.org/ for more information about pets available for adoption and foster, or to donate to the shelter.